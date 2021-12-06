Green pass, all the government clarifications: no vaccine in the orange zone, no coffee at the counter or gym – The complete document

An 8-page document, divided into 13 areas to explain, point by point, everything that is allowed – or not – to do to those without green pass, to those with a green pass ‘base’ and who is in possession of the ‘strengthened’ in every risk range, from White toOrange (Here all the news from Monday 6 also in the white area). The government has published the Faq, i.e. the answers to the most frequently asked questions, to clarify all the outstanding points – especially in the event of a change of zone – on displacements, ski lifts, work, access to exercises e offices, school and university, socio-health structures, bar and restaurants (excluding those in accommodation facilities), accommodation facilities, sports activities in public and private facilities, cultural activities and events, sport events, recreational activities, public competitions. here is the full document, navigable and downloadable, under the main news and clarifications not known so far.

Where you need the ‘enhanced’ Green pass

Only with the reinforced pass will it be possible to access the services of catering indoors, ai shows therefore open to the public cinema And theaters, ai sport events, to dance halls and to discos, at public ceremonies.

What can be done with the ‘base’

Instead, the normal green pass, the one obtained for 72 hours with a negative molecular buffer and for 48 hours with a negative rapid antigenic, will suffice to go to work, to take long-distance trains and planes, to attend gyms And swimming pools. This was the case until now, but from tomorrow, among the more delicate innovations of the new decree, its use extends to regional trains and al local public transport (buses, subways, trams) and ai locker rooms for sports activities even outdoors. It will also be used to access festivals, exhibitions, conferences And congresses, spas, theme parks, cultural, social and recreational centers, parties for civil ceremonies And religious, gambling halls, bets, bingo and casino.

Is the ‘basic’ Green pass also needed for students to catch a bus?

Yes, the basic Green pass will also be used by students to take public transport: an unvaccinated middle school or high school pupil, therefore, will be able to travel by bus, subway, train or tram to reach their school only with a negative test. On this point, the Regions are pressing to obtain one derogation at least until Christmas and at the same time they asked for free tampons. But today the rule will also apply to them.

No coffee at the bar without ‘strengthened’ in orange – Without the reinforced Green pass, in the orange zone, it will not even be possible to have coffee at the counter. On the other hand, consumption is allowed in both the white and yellow areas, even without the green pass. For those who are neither vaccinated nor cured of Covid and therefore do not have the super pass, also in the orange area it will not be possible eat at bar tables e restaurants, not only indoors, but not even indoorsopen.

Shopping centers – To access the shopping centers you will not need the Green pass but if it is region or the Municipality they pass in orange zone to access it in holidays And pre-holidays you must be in possession of the ‘strengthened’ certificate. Access to shops in shopping centers on weekdays is always allowed without the pass, even in the orange zone, while on holidays and the day before holidays, if you are not vaccinated or recovered from Covid, you can only go to food, newsstands, libraries, pharmacies and tobaccos hosted within the centers.

Travel limits – Those who do not have a Green pass will not be allowed to travel, even with their own means, outside their own City of residence – if not for need, health And work – in case you are in the orange area. Total freedom of movement remains for anyone who swabs, is vaccinated or cured.

Gyms and ‘closed’ swimming pools – In the orange zone, the gyms and swimming pools will be accessible only to vaccinated and cured, even if outdoors. Also forbidden contact sports, both indoors and outdoors.

Exhibitions and museums – In case of passage in the orange zone will come forbidden access also to indoor exhibitions and museums to all those who are not vaccinated or cured from Covid-19.

Weddings, terminal centers and game rooms – Parties and banquets after the wedding ceremony will remain open only for vaccinated people, always in case of passage in orange. Access prohibited with a tampon even to spas e spas, as well as theme parks and fun, ccultural entrances and recreational facilities (both outdoors and indoors) and game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

Public competitions – The public competitions remain always accessible to those who have a Green pass ‘basic’, also in the orange zone.