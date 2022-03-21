Green Pass and faceplates, when they will be deleted according to the new reopening calendar

The road map for post Covid reopening for 2022 was established with the decree approved on Thursday by the Council of Ministers. Almost all restrictive measures will fall from 1 April and 1 May.

The definitive text of the decree on post Covid-19 reopening is still not there, and publication in the Official Journal is still awaited. But the stages for the abandonment of the restrictive measures introduced in different phases of the coronavirus emergency are already marked. It starts on March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, which will not be renewed. Then there will be a gradual abandonment of the Green Pass in all public places. Let’s see all the dates to mark on the calendar.

April 1st

With the end of the state of emergency, the structures that assisted the government in managing the pandemic will be dissolved: goodbye to the Scientific Technical Committee and the figure of the extraordinary Commissioner. These will be replaced by an operational unit, which should remain active until next December 31, to carry out the final stages of the vaccination campaign. Also from 1 April the color system of the Regions will be canceledwhich will no longer be divided into white, yellow, orange or red zones, based on the weekly incidence of cases, the level of occupancy of intensive care units and ordinary wards.

You will no longer need the reinforced Green Pass – the one you get only with a vaccine or recovery from the infection – in the workplace for the over 50s: to be able to work, the basic Green pass will suffice. For those over 50, the suspension from work for lack of vaccination has been eliminated: only the pecuniary sanction remains.

The green certificate will no longer be requested on public transport, on which, however, the mask will continue to be mandatory, for the entire month of April.

Farewell to the basic Green Pass also for public offices, banks, shops, post offices, tobacconists. Even in outdoor restaurants you can dine or have lunch without any certificate. Exclusively for tourists, the obligation of the Super Green Pass in indoor venues will expire as early as April 1st. Instead, the Super Green Pass will remain in force for the entire month of April for indoor counter and table catering services, swimming pools, gyms, spas, discos, game rooms, conferences and congresses, recreational centers, parties related to ceremonies. civil and religious.

From 1 April then the limit on capacity in the stadiums is canceled, and you will return to a 100% fill (with basic Green Pass). Another important novelty is the stop at quarantines from contact with a positive case at Covid for alleven for the unvaccinated: only those who have contracted the infection will have to stay in self-isolation, while anyone who has had contact will have to observe the self-surveillance regime, wearing the Ffp2 mask.

Also at school from 1 April only those who are positive will have to stay at home, while the others will be able to continue the lessons face-to-face. For all age groups, including nursery schools and infancy, in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils of a class, the teaching activity continues for all in presence with the obligation of FFP2 mask for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject (at the maternal only the profs). They will allow trips and sporting events.

May 1

From May 1st, masks will no longer be mandatory, in all indoor places, even at school. From this moment on, the basic Green Pass will no longer be necessary even in companies, and not even for canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, bars and restaurants, even indoors. You can also travel on long-distance means of transport without green certification.

June 15

A significant date to mark on the agenda is June 15th. The vaccination obligation for school staff, for the military, police officers, local police, employees of the penitentiary administration and in general for all workers in prisons for adults and minors ends. From 15 June onwards, the vaccination obligation will remain only for healthcare personnel and RSA (with suspension from work), until 31 December.

June 30th

Fragile workers will be able to work agile until 30 June 2022 even with the end of the state of emergency on 31 March. In the private sector, the decree approved on Thursday allows the employer to derogate from individual agreements until 30 June. In the public sector, on the other hand, with the end of the state of emergency, smart working will no longer be regulated by collective agreements, but an individual agreement between employer and worker will be used.