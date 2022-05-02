Green Pass and masks at work from 1st May, the new rules for public and private offices

Stop the obligation of the Green Pass at work and recommended masks. Here is how the rules to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the workplace have changed since 1 May.

The rules on work have also changed since 1 May. Both in the public and in the private sector, workers will no longer have to show the Green pass: the only exception is the category of health workers, so until the end of 2022 it will be mandatory to have Covid Certification to enter the workplace. News also with regard to masks: they must be worn by those who work in those places where the obligation has been extended until next June 15, but for the rest of the workers they simply remain recommended. Here is what has changed since May 1st for anti-contagion measures at work.

Farewell to the Green Pass in the workplace

Let’s proceed in order. As we have said, the obligation to show the Green Pass at the workplace has lapsed. Only healthcare workers will have to continue to present the Certification to work until December 31st: after all, all visitors to the RSA and hospitals will also be required to enter until the end of the year. But for all other workers the Green Pass will no longer be needed. Until June 15, however, the obligation to vaccinate against Covid remains in force for some categories: over 50, the school sector and the police will therefore have to vaccinate themselves (thus obtaining the Super Green Pass), but if they do not they will not be suspended from work. They will only meet the one-off penalty of 100 euros.

How the rules change for private companies

Those who work in places where the obligation to wear a mask has been extended until next June 15, will have to continue wearing it until that date. Therefore, those who work on public transport will have to continue to carry the Ffp2, as well as health workers and workers of cinemas, theaters, entertainment venues and indoor sports halls. In all other workplaces, however, the mask is only recommended from May. It is therefore up to the employer to define the behavior to be followed in the company protocols: he can do it according to the article of the civil code, therefore he must take charge of protecting the health of employees.

In the protocol of 6 April signed with the social partners, the anti-contagion measures to be observed in the workplace were defined, including the use of the mask. On May 4, at the meeting between the government and the unions, an agreement could be reached on a new text that is better suited to this phase of the pandemic.

The rules for masks at work in public offices

For the public sector, on the other hand, a circular from Minister Renato Brunetta has already thought of giving the necessary information. In public offices, the mask is recommended for those who work at the counter, and therefore have contact with the public, in shared rooms, during meetings in the presence and in crowded situations, such as in line at the canteen or in the elevators.