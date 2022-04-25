Green pass and masks, from 1 May the new decree: what will it include? – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Masks will also be mandatory on transport and in show venues. The need for ffp2 could be overcome: the surgical ones will suffice. Elimination of the green pass everywhere except for health professions, hospital workers and RSA workers

Obligatory masks in public offices, on transport and in entertainment venues. This is the orientation of the government that will meet in the control room on Wednesday or Thursday to then approve the

new decree in force from 1 May. The elimination of the green pass has been confirmed, with the sole exception of the health facilities.

Masks: where they will remain mandatory In the public offices will keep the surgical mask while in the private sector the orientation is to leave the choice to companies. It is possible that the protection obligation will also be extended for shops. In the places of the show – cinemas, theaters, concert halls, but also discos – mask still mandatory, but it is possible that it is surgical. The same rule should apply to sports halls. The distancing rules should instead be sufficient to push the government to eliminate the obligation in bars and restaurants.

Green pass: the new rules From May 1st, the green certification remains to demonstrate vaccination or recovery but it will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception is “health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31”.

The new rules According to the new rules, the elimination of the green pass concerns:

– access to the workplace

– bars and restaurants also indoors

– canteens and continuous catering

– spectator access to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters)

– sport events

– University students

– spas

– indoor sports activities and changing rooms

– conferences and congresses

– training courses

– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers

– public competitions

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons

– indoor parties and discos

– means of transport