green pass and masks, sudden reverse? – Free Daily





The epidemiological situation in Italy remains under control, even if the continuous rise of new cases of Covid raised the alarm a minimum. However, what is happening will not change the government’s strategy, which on March 31 will abandon the state of emergency and will proceed with the gradual relaxation of restrictions: therefore, the Green Pass and indoor masks are destined to accompany us for some time, probably until the summer.





The bulletin today, Tuesday 15 March, issued by the Ministry of Health gives an account of 85,288 infected, 53,349 healed and 180 dead compared to 587,015 swabs analyzed, with the positivity rate that was detected at 14.5% (+0.4 compared to yesterday). To understand the trend of the epidemic in this phase, it is enough to compare today’s data with those of last Tuesday, when the infections were 60,191 (with only 50 thousand fewer tampons analyzed) and the positivity rate was over 3 percentage points more low.





As far as the national health system is concerned, however, the pressure continues to remain low. Merit of the high rate of vaccinated and cured which acts as a barrier and largely avoids the development of serious disease: today the balance of hospitalized in Covid wards is +5 (8,473 beds currently occupied), while that of hospitalized in intensive care is -16 (502) compared to 51 new entries.