Green Pass and masks: the indiscretions of today 27 April

Today April 27, the Government will have to make the decisions concerning theuse of masks and the Green Pass from 1st May. As reported by Il Corriere, Mario Draghi does not consider a new decree necessary. It is thought to include the new legislation in the form of amendments to the Covid decree, which will be approved tomorrow by the House, and then pass (armored) to the final approval of the Senate. Meanwhile, Minister Speranza will issue a bridging ordinance until the text becomes law.

Green Pass and indoor masks: what to expect?

On the Green Pass we expect a ‘green light’ from 1st May, but there are still those, like Ricciardi, who argue that its use is necessary to encourage vaccination. What everyone fears is a step backwards from what was said previously.

That of masks, remains the most delicate choice. While the other countries have already eliminated it, in Italy the line of prudence prevails. What will this entail?

From transport to school: the mask

On the means of the transport local public (buses, subways, trams) the obligation of the Ffp2 will be extended, as already announced by Minister Giovannini. It is still unclear whether the same choice will be made for long-distance planes, ships and trains.

The Ffp2 masks may still remain mandatory in indoor social gathering places, such as cinemas, theaters and concert halls. Also barbers, hairdressers and beauty centers are among the activities in which the obligation of the Ffp2 could remain for a few weeks.

In outdoor places, such as stadiums and sports hallsthe masks will not be mandatory from May 1st.

The templates on the site of Work still remain an unknown. But when the decision is made, it will apply to everyone, public and private.

Also with regard to the shops the choice is yet to be made. Initially it was thought to be eliminated, but the risk of crowding could lead to a compromise (for example making it mandatory on weekends, in shopping centers).

On the masks at school Bianchi does not want to retreat: they should remain until the end of the school year, regardless of the opinions of others.