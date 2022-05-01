Green pass and masks, the rules for traveling in Italy and Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the exit from the pandemic emergency, travel restrictions are also easing. The rules change according to the destination countries, but the “green certificate” that verifies vaccination, healing or swab (antigenic / molecular negative) continues to be necessary for entry into various EU countries. Including Italy, which has maintained the obligation of an Ffp2 mask for travel by plane or train.

Vaccine or swab until May 31 for those arriving in Italy

On April 28, Minister Speranza signed an order extending the measures for arrivals from abroad to May 31. In fact, foreign tourists and Italians returning home will have to continue to show their vaccination or recovery pass. Or alternatively a tampon. The novelty, however, is the abolition of the obligation for tourists to fill in the “passenger locator form” (Plf), the form used by the Health Authorities for travel, before embarking. Italy thus aligns itself with the choice of Greece, among the first to remove the obligation, but anticipates other countries such as France and – partially – Spain. Let’s see what are the rules and requirements in force in the various EU countries.

France, the «Pfl» is still mandatory

In the case of France, the measures have also softened for travelers without one or more vaccinations. But their entry conditions remain more stringent. Vaccinated travelers can enter the country without restrictions or the requirement to undergo tests before departure, while unvaccinated travelers are always required to take a swab. If they come from a “green” area, ie that of a country with reduced circulation of the virus, the negative result of the test before arrival is sufficient; if they come from an “orange” area, characterized by a higher risk, they must also undergo a test when they enter France. If the result is positive, the self-isolation provided by the authorities is triggered.All incoming visitors, regardless of their condition, must still fill in the Passenger location form suspended from 1 May in Italy.

Spain: Green pass or online questionnaire

Entry into Spain is always reserved for travelers vaccinated, recovered from Covid or returning from a swab with negative results within a certain period of time. To demonstrate this, there are two options: the first is the Eu Digital Covid Certificate, the Italian “green pass”, with the possibility of sending the document online before departure; the second is the SpTH (Spain Travel Health) Health Control Form, a form that allows you to manually enter data on your vaccination cycle, recovery from Covid or the – negative – result of your tampon.

Austria and Germany, the “3G” rule

The criteria are similar in Austria and Germany. In Austria, the entrances are governed by the so-called 3G criterion: arriving travelers must prove that they are “geimpft, genesen, getestet”, ie vaccinated, cured or returning from a Covid test with negative results. To do this, just show the Digital Covid certificate or documents certifying vaccination with drugs recognized by the European Medicines Agency, healing within 180 days or a double swab, both molecular (within 72 hours of departure) and antigenic (within 24 hours ).