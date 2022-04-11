Green Pass and masks, what changes and where they are required

Easter 2022 will be Easter with Covid for the third time: despite the relaxation of restrictions after the end of the state of emergency, there are still some rules to be respected.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The anti Covid rules for Easter 2022 will not be relaxed. Despite the end of the state of emergency on March 31, we are not yet at the end of the pandemic. Just yesterday, the Minister of Health Speranza reiterated the need to use masks: “That of Covid is a pandemic in which we still are: there is no state of emergency, but the virus is circulating and we still have to keep a high level of attention and continue to insist on vaccinations and cautions, and even use masks “. In the last week the number of deaths and new cases has dropped – even those among children – and the employment of intensive care has remained stable. But on the other hand there was also a increase in hospitalizations in ordinary wards and in cases of reinfection.

But according to the Minister of Tourism, the Northern League player Mattimo Garavaglia, many people will move to spend their holidays away from home: “It’s going well, as always in these cases there is a tendency to book under date, at the last second. In the end, the numbers will be positive. Of course with a few fewer restrictions we would have had a few more foreigners but let’s look to the future, not let’s think about the past. Since May we have the same rules for Covid as in other countries and we play evenly. Italy will play its game well. And the summer will go very well “.

But what are the rules to be respected? Some restrictions have been lifted since 1 April. But those who travel will still have to show the Green pass to get on planes, ships and trains and to enter the nightclub or to have lunch and dinner in the indoor restaurants. In these cases it will be enough to have a basic green certificate, the one that is obtained even with a simple swab, and therefore even the unvaccinated or those who have not recovered from Covid-19 can travel. On the other hand, there is no certificate to move around the cities by bus, tram and subway. The Super Green Pass however is still required to go at the disco or to go to concerts, the cinema or the theater.

Covid Italy Bulletin, today 53,253 infections and 90 deaths from Coronavirus: the data for Sunday 10 April

Green certification is no longer necessary in outdoor restaurants, shops, shopping centers, museums, hotels and amusement parks: there has been a softening of the rules, precisely to favor the tourism sector. If you are a guest of the hotel you do not need a pass to access its restaurant. As for the gyms, swimming pools or wellness areas inside the hotels, however, it is necessary to have the reinforced green certificate.

As for the use of masks, until April 30th it remains the obligation to wear those FFP2 to travel aboard the means of transport: planes, trains, buses, rental services with driver and ski lifts. It is necessary to cover the mouth and nose with protective devices also for shows at the theater, both indoors and outdoors, but also for concerts, cinema, sporting events.

As for religious celebrations, it has been eliminated from 1 April the obligation to maintain interpersonal distance during mass, while it will always be necessary to wear the mask (including the surgical one). We still have to sanitize your hands at the entrance of places of worship, leave empty the holy water fonts, and replace the handshake or hug with a simple nod with the eyes or with the head. For priests there is an obligation to wear a mask, and they will have to sanitize their hands before distributing the Eucharist.