Green Pass and masks, what changes from today 1st May: the new rules

From today 1 May we return to normal practically everywhere. The Green Pass is eliminated in almost all contexts. It remains the obligation to wear a mask in some places until next June 15th. Let’s see what changes.

From today May 1st, the page has been turned and the tape rewounds for two years, returning almost to normal. Stop at the Green Pass virtually anywhere. The green certificate that demonstrated vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, and which was one of the determined tools to ensure sociality and the restart of activities, encouraging immunizations, will go to the attic. A new phase also begins for the use of the masks: you must always carry them with you in case of gatherings, in shops, supermarkets, restaurants, stadiums, arenas, workplaces (here the rules of the individual companies and the recommendations issued by the PA minister Renato Brunetta in the latest circular). But in all these places the obligation no longer exists. Let’s see what changes from today.

In the workplace

The Green Pass will no longer be required, there will be no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Even masks are no longer mandatory, but they remain strongly recommended. However, employers may decide to leave the mandatory protective equipment for their employees. There are no differences between public and private, but the Minister of Pa Renato Brunetta sent a circular with some indications: the use of the Ffp2 masks is recommended, in particular, for personnel in contact with the public without suitable protective barriers, for those in line at the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share a room with “fragile” staff, in the elevators and in cases where gatherings cannot be avoided.

At the restaurant

The obligation to have a Green Pass and a mask has been eliminated, both in outdoor and indoor venues. There is no longer an obligation even for employees: even in this case it will depend on the decisions of the employer. The same is true for bars, where any distinction between table and seated drinks is lost.

Hope: “Vaccination campaign is not over, let’s go on with third and fourth doses for the frail”

In shops and supermarkets

Also in these contexts, goodbye to the Green Pass and masks.

In museums

It is still mandatory to wear a mask indoors in museums and exhibitions, while in open-air cultural sites it will no longer be necessary.

In hotel

Stop the Green pass and the mask in hotels or in general in accommodation facilities. The same goes for restaurants, gyms, swimming pools and hotel spas.

On public transport

Until 15 June compulsory mask on board short and long-distance vehicles, such as buses, trams, subways, trains, ships, ferries and airplanes. In the same places, however, the Green pass will no longer have to be exhibited.

For travel

The basic Green pass will still be required for entry into EU countries. The same for those arriving or returning to Italy, who must have a basic green certificate. With another order of Minister Speranza, however, the obligation to fill in the Plf form (Passenger locator form) falls.

Where masks are still required

The Ffp2 mask is still mandatory, until June 15, on all means of local and long-distance public transport, on board trains, airplanes, subways, trams, buses. It still needs to be worn for shows, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, and indoor sporting events. The obligation to wear a mask indoors remains for visitors to health and social health facilities, hospitals, health residences, hospices and rehabilitation facilities. At school it is still necessary to wear the mask until the end of the school year.

Where the Green Pass is still required

The basic green certificate, the one issued with vaccine, healing or after negative swab, will still be used for travel abroad, but will no longer be required in our country. From today, goodbye to the Super Green Pass (only for vaccinated and cured of the infection) and to the basic Green Pass in all places. But the green certificate strengthened it will still be needed for hospital and RSA visits until the end of the year. From 1 May also the obligation of the Green Pass for public competitions, canteens, theatrical performances and outdoor concerts, for travel on airplanes, trains, ferries and inter-regional buses, for indoor gyms and swimming pools, parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, discos, gaming halls, cinemas and theaters.

However, the vaccination obligation remains until 31 December for health professionals, for workers in hospitals and RSAs. While for the police, the armed forces, school and university staff, over 50, the vaccination obligation remains in force until next June 15.