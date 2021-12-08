Green pass and smart working

The prime minister stressed that the new variant “is spreading much faster” than Delta and that Omicron cases could double every two or three days. According to the new measures, from Monday 13 December the British will be advised to working from home, where possible. While the obligation of masks indoors runs from Friday 10 December and these include theaters and cinemas. The Green pass instead it will be introduced in a week.

The implementation of an alternative plan to the so-called plan A bet entirely focused on massive national vaccination campaign it comes after the executive tried to avoid it despite the scientists’ indications to introduce more restrictions.

Also there Denmark tries to stop the spread of Covid by introducing new restrictions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced the closure of schools and urged the population to encourage work from home and limit nightlife. Further squeezes have sprung in the Scandinavian countries, because the infections are on the rise. In Norway, where the situation “is serious”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has imposed a ceiling on home meetings and the obligation to wear a mask where distancing is impossible.

The Omicron variant – After two weeks from discovery of Omicron in South Africa, the scientific community does not yet have sufficient data, even if at the moment caution prevails over alarm. For the WHO, the new variant appears to cause symptoms “milder than the Delta” and there is no evidence that it is able to circumvent the current vaccines. At the same time, its spread is growing (it is in at least 57 countries in the world, of which 21 in Europe) and “the risk of reinfection increases”.

The situation in Germany – Omicron keeps the attention of governments high because it risks fueling the fourth wave of the pandemic further. In Germany, the most exposed European country, the weekly incidence rate is decreasing but the daily infections remain very high, almost 70 thousand, and there has been a record of 527 deaths, never so many since February. A memo for Scholz, on the day of his inauguration at the chancellery. The President of the Republic Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel’s successor to “make sure that the pandemic does not hold us in its grip for another year”, and the social democratic leader promised “continuity” in the fight against the virus. Reiterating that “only by vaccinating” he will get out.

The issue of the mandatory nature of the vaccine – For countries that are focusing on vaccines, the Green Pass has proved to be the most effective tool for isolating No vaxes without imposing the obligation of immunization. A delicate issue, because it concerns individual freedoms, on which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, was keen to speak. Refusal to the vaccine “can lead to legal consequences, such as appropriate fines”, said the former president of Chile. However, adding that “under no circumstances should it be administered by force”.