Green pass and stop positive, what the experts say

Temporary stop of the Green pass for those who test positive for Covid: an intervention by the Ministry of Health will arrive in the next few days. What do the experts think? “There is a technical problem that we are solving, in reality the system already provided for an automatic suspension for the Green pass with a positive buffer. There are some critical issues that we are facing and solving and I hope that in the next few hours or days we can solve the technical question, “he said Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health. The Privacy Guarantor who recalled “having reported several times, in recent months, to the Ministry of Health the critical profiles deriving from a failure to update the green certificate”. Lastly, in the report to Parliament and the Government of 11 November, the Authority “underlined once again how the effectiveness of the green pass for epidemiological purposes depends on periodic checks on its persistent validity, which can be implemented through the Dgc national platform for issue of certifications, thus guaranteeing the accuracy and updating of personal data “.

Bassetti

“The violation of quarantines is a crime and should always be prosecuted as such. It is therefore right to stop the super Green pass when there is a positive buffer but I think we need a European standard quickly otherwise there will always be crafty ones. do not count those who do the quick salivary test by themselves, do not do the molecular swab and stay at home without quarantine or go out. Today there are many people who stop saying that they have symptoms in order not to have problems. he must act immediately on these cases “, underlines to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Clinic of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa.

Ricciardi

“The Green pass must be characterized by safety. Those who have the green certificate cannot be carriers of an infection. We have worked hard so that with the Super green pass this does not happen, we must therefore work in real time to solve this problem. And, in these hours, at the Ministry of Health, they are doing it “. To tell Adnkronos Salute is Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. The Green pass “is of great use if it is safe. So all the things that we discover, and that can alter the security, must be corrected. The certificate, basically, secures the people who wear it. This is the goal . There is constant work on the part of the ministry to make this happen. “

Gismondo

The problem of Covid-19 positives that maintain a valid Green pass “is certainly a bureaucratic problem, which however has public health implications. It is a very serious fact, because a positive circulating means other guaranteed positives, so I hope that this should be corrected immediately “as assured by the Ministry of Health, Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan, told Adnkronos Health. “It is true that there must be individual responsibility, on which we absolutely count, as well as the sanctioning of a positive person who is found around. But the fact that green certificates can be valid in possession of infected people is a ‘ another thing, a serious fact – insists the expert – to be corrected immediately “.

Maga (Cnr)

“Of course it is not a good thing that the vaccinated who have reinfected still have a valid Green pass, because it is not updated. But it is important that the person who becomes infected has the necessary sense of responsibility and that, when he knows he is infected, take all the measures provided. It is necessary that everyone takes the burden of the need to curb the circulation of the virus “. Virologist Giovanni Maga, director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Cnr of Pavia, explains this to Adnkronos Salute. “The possibility of vaccinated people getting infected is certainly lower than non-vaccinated ones, but it exists. So it must be considered. And it is also important – he underlines – to find a solution to update the Green pass as quickly as possible in the face of a new infection”.