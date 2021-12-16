green pass and tampons – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

After the tightening decided by Italy with the ordinance in force until January 31, 2022

After the government’s choice to impose quarantine on unvaccinated people who arrive in Italy from abroad with the order signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who expires on January 31, 2022 here are all the rules and precautions for those traveling with teens and children.

Do children between 5 and 11 years old have to have a green pass?



Who will be vaccinated will get the green pass but there is no obligation to present it. So can they also enter the places where required?



Yes, everywhere. Do children between 12 and 18 need to have a green pass?



Yes, in this case the same rules apply as for adults.

Do you need a green pass for trains and airplanes also for kids?



Yes, the “basic” green pass is enough, obtained with a molecular buffer (validity 72 hours) or antigenic (validity 48 hours).

Children between 12 and 18 who go abroad, what should they do when they return to Italy if they are vaccinated?



– If he returns from an EU country he must show a molecular swab in the previous 48 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results.

Children between 12 and 18 who go abroad, what should they do when they return to Italy if they are not vaccinated?

– If you return from a European Union country, you must show a molecular swab in the previous 48 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results. He still needs to carry out a 5-day quarantine.

– If he returns from a non-EU country he must show a molecular swab in the previous 72 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results. It still needs to carry out a 10-day quarantine.

What is the Passenger Locator Form?



the passenger location form required by the ordinance of April 16, 2021. It concerns all passengers arriving in Italy, by any means of transport and must be completed before entering the national territory by connecting to the website https: //app.euplf. eu / # / and by registering, creating a personal account. Only in exceptional cases will it be possible to complete it on paper.

Who exempted from completing the Plf?



Those who return to Italy by private vehicle after having been no more than 48 hours in foreign locations that are no more than 60 kilometers from their residence, domicile and home.

Does anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 have to fill in the PLF?



Minors are included in the parents’ Plf. They only have to complete it if they are traveling alone.