Green Pass and third dose between new and old doubts: “If I get infected is it automatically revoked? Will they give it back to me?”

Green Pass you go, questions (and answers) you find. It being understood that the certificate in case of infection comes automatically revoked and, in case of vaccinated owner, at the end of the quarantine it returns automatically valid until expiration, here’s how the new rules of the vaccination passport. The new certification is automatically issued after the third dose by sending, by email or sms, a new authcode. Also non-residents who have received the vaccine in Italy are entitled to receive the Pass by downloading it from the institutional website.

On the other hand, for who you are vaccinated abroad EMA approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNtech’s Comirnaty, Moderna, Vaxzevria from AstraZeneca and Janssen from Johnson & Johnson) are valid as well as Covishield (Serum Institute of India); R-CoVI (R-Pharm) e Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz), produced under license from AstraZeneca. Furthermore, without prejudice to the provisions of current legislation on entrances cross-border, vaccination certificates issued by the competent foreign national health authorities, following vaccination with vaccines authorized by EMA or with equivalent vaccines, are considered as equivalent to the COVID-19 green certification.

Persons vaccinated abroad with a vaccine not authorized by Ema (European Medicines Agency) can receive a booster dose with m-Rna vaccine (Comirnaty or Spikevax), starting from 28 days and up to a maximum of 6 months from the completion of primary school. Completion of this integrated vaccination course is recognized as equivalent