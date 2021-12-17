Green pass and travel, EU countries: coordinated rules

Restrictive measures on travel among the issues addressed by the EU Council. EU sources report this, explaining that the discussion of the EU heads of state and government meeting in Brussels focuses, among other things, on ” validity of Covid certificates and the importance of coordinated and consistent approaches when adopting national measures“. The discussion is not focused on the measures taken by individual countries, such as Italy, Ireland, Greece or Portugal, but” on coordination in general at the international level and in the EU. It ranges from the third dose of “Covid vaccine,” to vaccination for children “, up to the” expiration date “of the Green Pass.

Leaders generally remain cautious about introducing an all-population obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19. The topic was touched upon during the discussion on how to increase vaccination rates, but “very slightly”. Although some countries, such as Austria, have already decided to proceed by imposing mandatory vaccination by law, most of those who have touched on the subject have remained cautious.

In the course of today’s long debate on the Covid situation in Europe, EU heads of state and government report European diplomatic sources, in particular regarding the decision to impose molecular tests to enter some European countries in addition to the certificate certifying complete vaccination, they asked that it be possible to remain “as long as possible” within the rules of European “coordination”, in order to adopt the necessary “proportionate measures”, in the face of the increase in infections produced by the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, while preserving the freedom of movement of European citizens.

In this regard, the decision of the European Commission on the harmonization of the duration of the validity of the certificate, in particular as regards the spacing of the booster doses, will provide the necessary “clarifications” very soon, probably next week. It was recalled that the epidemiological situation in Europe remains “worrying” and therefore the utmost “vigilance” is requested, in particular in the light of diffusion of Omicron, whose incidence rate in some member countries is “very high”, although death rates appear to remain relatively “stable” and “low”.

A point was made during the debate on the need for accelerate vaccination, as well as inoculation of ‘boosters’. On the subject of international solidarity in the vaccine field, French President Emmanuel Macron once again recalled the urgency of implementing the delivery of the doses promised by the EU in the context of the Act-Accelerator initiative.