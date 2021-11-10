Green Pass and vaccination obligation: how does it work in other countries?

Extension of the Green Pass? Green certificate only to those who get vaccinated? Or vaccination obligation? While the debate rages in Italy, more and more nations are running for cover with similar measures to stem the new wave of Covid infections, which experts have already renamed “fourth wave” or “wave of the unvaccinated”.

Here are the main measures in force in other countries.

France – Just in these hours, President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the nation to promote the third dose for those over 65, announcing that the Green Pass will be renewed only for those who will undergo the third dose of the vaccine. In France, the Green Pass is required for workers in the sectors of restaurants, shopping centers, museums, libraries, sports facilities, festivals, fairs, long-haul transport. Vaccination obligation for health personnel. Anyone who does not comply is suspended.

Austria – Vienna has decided to take a hard line: with the latest government measure, non-vaccinated people can no longer access restaurants, clubs, hairdressers, hotels and cultural events. Not only that: in shops, museums and libraries the surgical mask will no longer be enough, but an FFp2 will have to be worn.

Denmark – Due to the new wave of infections, after two months of easing the measures, the Danish government has announced the mandatory health pass. Not only that: the national commission on the epidemic has recommended the government to classify the coronavirus as a “socially dangerous” disease and the executive, the premier said, will follow the indication with new restrictions.

Spain – The Green pass is not mandatory to access the workplace. In some territories, Healthcare workers must exhibit two or three negative swabs each week.

Greece – The Green pass is mandatory for bars and restaurants. The obligation also applies to long-distance trains. In the workplace, non-vaccinated people are required to have two tampons a week, at their own expense. Swabs are also mandatory in offices, schools and universities. In Greece, vaccination is also compulsory for all health professionals.

Germany – Obligation to vaccinate only for healthcare personnel. To enter public or private premises, on the other hand, the “3 G rule” applies, that is: Geimpft, Getestet, Genesen (vaccinated, tested or cured). The Green Pass at work is not mandatory.

Great Britain – Even the “liberal” Great Britain is running for cover due to the resurgence of infections. In England, in fact, vaccination will become mandatory for all employees in the health sector.

USA – Anti-Covid vaccine mandatory for all public employees, while for private individuals working in companies with more than 100 employees, either the vaccine or, alternatively, a negative test per week is required. However, the Biden administration aims to make the vaccine mandatory by January, but a federal judge has temporarily suspended the vaccination requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, after opposition from some states, such as Texas, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina. Many giants, such as Google or McDonald’s have instead forced employees to get vaccinated. Furthermore, the various states have the faculty to adopt more stringent measures than federal ones.

Canada – Only federal employees are required to submit vaccine certification.

Singapore – Finally, the case of Singapore, which has decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy, caused a sensation: the authorities will in fact stop paying medical costs to patients suffering from Covid who refused to be vaccinated.

