“Green pass and vaccines must be reformulated”. What could change

In an interview with Everyday occurrence the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri opens to a modification of the rules on Green pass, in relation to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. «The decline was expected at the end of January, I would wait a few weeks and reshape the Green pass to coincide with the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. I’m not saying make it disappear. How will be decided later. It must be remodeled and lengthened for those who have taken the third dose and for the recovered, but on a scientific basis. When, the virus will tell us », Sileri’s words.

“Green pass suspended for suspicious use”: beware of this email, it’s a scam

“I would also reshape, unless a worse variant emerges, the recalls according to the age groups with the most risks, but only when in intensive care we will be at a much lower level of Covid patients. Hope in the spring. First I’d reduce the isolation for asymptomatic positives. It is excellent to experience the self-test for trivaccinates as Emilia-Romagna does »he adds.

«Difficult life for the no-vax? Here’s what I meant “

As for the statement on ‘making life difficult for the unvaccinated’, Sileri explains that he was referring to “no vax, to conspiracy theorists to those of microchips and cartoons on concentration camps, not to those who do not get vaccinated because they have doubts or are afraid and maybe he waits listening to these gurus, he catches the virus and risks dying ». Commenting on the cases of patients rejected from hospitals for lacking certification, the undersecretary speaks of “unacceptable excesses, as for the pregnant woman who did not have a tampon, she did not enter the hospital and lost her baby. The lightening of the green pass will also be necessary to prevent bureaucracy from suffocating the clinical need. For example, the one who had the virus, made two doses and recovered the virus, will have to be released from the timing of the boosters, we must go towards a personalized vaccination based on scientific indications. We will have to be able to tell those who have a high antibody titer that they are already immune and we will see them again in six months ».

Sileri stresses the need for greater clarity on mortality data. “With us, the count takes place on the basis of the Istat card in which Covid is also entered, it should be clarified whether it is primum movens or contributing cause of death. In any case, in us as in other countries, there is an excess of mortality higher than the official Covid data, especially during the first and second wave. We have 17% of deaths outside hospitals, probably many in RSAs over 90 or in hospices with neoplastic diseases that are no longer curable: Covid has not always determined the event. Complete data are also needed in order not to give side to conspiracy theories “, he concludes.

