“Green pass and vaccines need to be rethought”

“I would remodel the green pass to coincide with the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. I am not saying to make it disappear. As will be decided later. scientific. When, the virus will tell us. ” Thus Pierpaolo Sileri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, in an interview with ‘Fatto Quotidiano’. “I would also remodel, unless a worse variant emerges, i recalls according to the age groups with more risks, but only when in intensive care we will be at a much lower level of Covid patients. Hope in the spring. First I’d reduce the isolation for asymptomatic positives. It is excellent to experience the self-test for trivaccinates as Emilia-Romagna does “, he adds.

As for the statement on ‘making life difficult for the unvaccinated’, Sileri explains that he was referring to “no vax, to conspiracy theorists to those of microchips and cartoons on concentration camps, not to those who do not vaccinate because they have doubts or are afraid. and maybe he waits listening to these gurus, he catches the virus and risks dying “. Commenting on the cases of patients rejected by hospitals for lacking certification, the undersecretary speaks of “unacceptable excesses, such as for the pregnant woman who did not have a tampon, did not enter the hospital and lost her baby. The green pass will be reduced. also necessary to avoid that bureaucracy suffocates the clinical need. For example, the one who has had the virus, has made two doses and has recovered the virus, will have to be released from the timing of the recalls, we must move towards a personalized vaccination based on scientific indications. We will have to be able to tell those with a high antibody titer that they are already immune and we will see them again in six months. “

Sileri stresses the need for greater clarity on mortality data. “We count on the basis of the Istat data sheet in which Covid is also entered, it should be clarified whether it is primum movens or contributing cause of death. In any case, in us as in other countries, there is an excess of mortality higher than Covid official data, especially during the first and second wave. We have 17% of deaths outside hospitals, probably many in RSAs over 90 or in hospices with neoplastic diseases that are no longer curable: Covid has not always determined the event . Complete data are also needed in order not to give side to conspiracy theories “he concludes.