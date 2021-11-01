Green pass at 12 months, the data that can overturn everything. The duration of the vaccine is in the sights – Time





The new indications on the duration of the protection ensured by anti-Covid vaccines raise further doubts about the effectiveness of the green pass and its validity for 12 months. While a third dose appears inevitable – but also the recall for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose – the duration of the green certificate linked to the administration of the serum ends up in the crosshairs.





“We see from the serological tests that the antibodies naturally drop by 7-10 times at 6 months from the vaccine. We then observe a slight increase in infections among the vaccinated in the first hour: healthcare personnel and the elderly (data from law enforcement agencies are not available and school workers) “reports Repubblica in a series of questions and answers on the various aspects of the vaccination campaign and its relapse into the legislation decided by Mario Draghi’s government. Then there is the alert of the Italian Association of Epidemiology which has registered an increase in cases among the over 90, the first to receive doses since January.





The crucial question is: isn’t it imprudent then to make the green pass last a whole year? For everyday life, several factors must be considered. First of all, the duration of protection “is not a net value. After six months we enter a gray area with no certainty. The decline of antibodies over time is normal, and we do not know what is the minimum number necessary to be at the Safe”. In many cases, immune memory intervenes to make up for a possible lack of antibodies.

On the differences from vaccine to vaccine, data from the state of New York are cited, where the monthly incidence of infections is “highest among those who have received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. Followed by Pfizer” and “Moderna” (the USA does not have resorted to AstraZeneca). In general, the “RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) have a higher starting efficacy than those with a viral vector”.