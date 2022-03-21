Green Pass at work, what changes from 1 April for over 50s and when it will be abolished

From next April 1st, with the end of the state of emergency, the obligation of the Super Green pass in the workplace disappears. From 1 May the Green pass is abolished everywhere.

The new Covid decree changes the rules on the Green pass: from next April 1st, with the end of the state of emergency, the obligation of the Super Green pass for workers over 50 and for anyone using public transport will disappear. Vaccination, therefore, will no longer be indispensable e the basic Green pass will suffice, which can also be obtained with a molecular or rapid negative buffer. From 1 May, then, the green certification disappears definitively (together with the mask indoors). It will therefore no longer be required in any of the places of public and social life, as has been done since last September until today.

The timetable for the end of the restrictions is therefore marked and appears faster than previously thought a few weeks ago. To impose the acceleration was Prime Minister Mario Draghi himself, who decided together with the heads of the government delegation and the experts of the Technical Scientific Committee. The text of the decree, however, is not yet there: in fact, publication in the Official Gazette is expected, with the end of the state of emergency set for next March 31 and no longer subject to renewals.

Green Pass at work for over 50s, the new rules from 1 April

For workers over 50, therefore, the end of the obligation of the Super Green pass to work is approaching. It means they will no longer have to be vaccinated. However, the obligation continues to apply until next March 31st. Without green certification, there is a risk of a fine ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros, which can also be replicated, with the maximum penalty now reaching 3 thousand euros. Beware, however, all over-fifties who have not undergone any dose by next June 15 can receive an automatic fine of 100 euros from the Revenue Agency. These sanctions, however, are very late due to bureaucratic problems and could also arrive in July.

Draghi announces the end of anti-contagion restrictions: “We have overcome the pandemic thanks to vaccines”

Basic Green Pass remains mandatory for all workers

To access the workplaces, the basic Green pass will remain mandatory until April 30th. This is achieved either with vaccination (even from the first dose, but with limited duration, while it is unlimited after the third), or with healing (with validity for six months), or with rapid / molecular negative swab (valid for 48 hours in the first case and 72 in the second).

When will the Green Pass at work be abolished

From May 1st it will come the Green pass in the workplace has been permanently abolished and in all the other places where it has been requested up to now (including trains and public transport). This applies both to the Super green certification, which is obtained with vaccination, and to the basic one, which can also be obtained with a negative swab. It will not be necessary to get vaccinated or have a swab, but as mentioned, the immunization obligation for over 50s remains until June 15.