Green pass base, the possibility of returning to work for the unvaccinated is already operational

In recent days, all the commentators have highlighted how the return to the basic Green pass (the one that can also be obtained with a tampon, without the need for vaccination) for workers over 50 was scheduled for next April 1st. This date was, in fact, contained in the draft decree laws circulated before the publication of the new legislation in the Official Gazette. After this publication, in the final text of the provision (decree law 24 March 2022, n. 24) a small surprise has sprung up: the date of 1 April is missing.

The reference standard on this issue is art. 8 of the Law Decree, entitled “Vaccination obligations“. This article does not set any starting date of the moment in which the elimination of the reinforced Green pass in the workplace starts, as, instead, is done in art. 7 (“Gradual elimination of the reinforced Green pass” in sports / gaming services and activities etc.) of the same decree; for these cases, unlike what happens in the workplace, the date of April 1, 2022 is expressly indicated. In the absence of this indication, the effectiveness of the rule must be traced back to the date of entry into force of the decree (or from 25 March 2022).

There was also some uncertainty on the government sites: initially the date of 1 April 2022 was indicated on the government site, as the starting point for the return to the basic Green pass, but later on the Ministry of Health website date of 25 March 2022. The website reads: “From 25 March 2022 access to workplaces with the basic Green pass (vaccination, recovery, test) for everyone, including over 50s, until 30 April”). The issue is very relevant because, even if for a few days, it will not be possible to wait until 1 April to admit to work people who, despite not being vaccinated (and regardless of any failure to comply with the vaccination obligation), obtain a Ordinary green pass using a swab or for healing from Covid.

