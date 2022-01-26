Green pass cancellation request such as Israel and Great Britain

The president of the Committee for Immigrants and Against All Forms of Discrimination and of the Liguria in the Heart Association, Aleksandra Matikj, asked the Draghi government and Minister Speranza to cancel the green pass in Italy.

“We took the liberty – declares Matikj -, obviously following the current example of Israel and the previous one of the United Kingdom where they announced the cancellation of the green pass, defining that now even the vaccinated get sick with the Omicron and that there is no there is no longer any medical and epidemiological logic in the green pass, an idea shared by many experts “.

“What should instead be considered – he continues – is a direct impact on the economy, on the daily functioning of the country and a significant contribution to the spread of panic among citizens: this is what Israel announced, specifying that now we must instead engage with all parties to eliminate the green pass and preserve a normal life routine for everyone. It should therefore be emphasized how the virus, despite the vaccine or recovery, has skyrocketed with the Omicron variant, and this system must therefore be canceled as it blocks various areas including above all that of work. In Italy, as stated, various commercial activities are already failing, as well as from the protest of Confcommercio which also invited the Draghi government to rethink “.

“Also, using resources such as the local police against small traders by fining them in the event of a missing green pass of healthy people in their businesses also no longer makes any logical sense, also for the fact of diverting them from their main job, namely that of deal with possible criminals. What, also in our opinion, should be strictly respected with a lot of serious checks and high fines is the obligation of the Ffp2 mask on public transport and in closed places, also respecting the interpersonal distance of at least one meter ” , adds Matikj.

“With this – he continues – it is also intended to invite the parties to eliminate any discrimination around possible social exclusions, that is to say at various levels in the sphere of pensioners, students, citizenship income earners, customers of commercial activities, users of the public and / or private transport, see for example Flixbus, and patients who are beneficiaries and not beneficiaries of the national health service and RSA “.

A proposal from the Association, in fact, Liguria nel cuore, has also been requested, already communicated both to the Liguria Region and to Minister Speranza regarding the traditional ambulances to be replaced with negative pressure ones because this type of means, allowing the complete replacement of the ‘air every two minutes is useful for protecting patients, soldiers and doctors against covid-19 but also against diseases such as meningitis as the air inside the passenger compartment is continuously sanitized.

“We should also think about preventing possible new pandemics in this way, in order to be able to protect ourselves in the future”, concludes Matikj.