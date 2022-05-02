Green pass, do you still need to travel? The new rules for travel in Italy and Europe

We came out of the pandemic emergency with fewer restrictions, therefore also on the travel front. From 1 May the rules have changed again for those who want to go abroad or return to Italy. Positive news that streamline the control procedures and also the arrivals of foreigners in the area. The rules change according to the destination countries, but the “green certificate” that verifies vaccination, healing or swab (antigenic / molecular negative) continues to be necessary for entry into various EU countries. Including Italy, which he kept the obligation to wear an Ffp2 mask for travel by plane or train.

To go abroad, the situation changes from country to country. For example, in the United Kingdom there are no longer any restrictions on either the population or on entry into the country for those arriving from outside the country. In most European countries, however, the green pass or a negative, antigenic or molecular swab is still required. The best solution, in case you want to organize a trip, is to check on the Viaggiare Sicuri site of the Farnesina what you need to do according to the country you are going to. More than anything else because, between now and the summer, it is highly probable that the rules will change again. At the European level, the green pass could be abandoned precisely in view of the summer season and with a view to promoting greater circulation of people.

For those arriving in Italy

Vaccine or swab compulsory still until May 31st. On April 28, Minister Speranza signed an order extending the measures for arrivals from abroad to May 31. In fact, foreign tourists and Italians returning home they must continue to show the vaccination or recovery pass. Or alternatively a tampon. The novelty, however, is the abolition of the obligation for tourists to fill in the “passenger locator form” (Plf), the form used by the Health Authorities for travel, before embarking. Italy thus aligns itself with the choice of Greece, among the first to remove the obligation, but anticipates other countries such as France and – partially – Spain. Let’s see the rules in some European countries

Spain

For now, entry into Spain remains reserved for travelers vaccinated, recovered from Covid or returning from a swab with negative results within a certain period of time. To demonstrate this, there are two options: the first is the Eu Digital Covid Certificate, the Italian “green pass”, with the possibility of sending the document online before departure; the second is the SpTH (Spain Travel Health) Health Control Form, a form that allows you to manually enter data on your vaccination cycle, recovery from Covid or the – negative – result of your tampon.

France

In the case of France, the measures have also softened for travelers without one or more vaccinations. But their entry conditions remain more stringent. Vaccinated travelers can enter the country without restrictions or the requirement to undergo tests before departure, while unvaccinated travelers are always required to take a swab. If they come from a “green” area, ie that of a country with reduced circulation of the virus, the negative result of the test before arrival is sufficient; if they come from an “orange” area, characterized by a higher risk, they must also undergo a test when they enter France. If successful, the self-isolation provided by the authorities is triggered. All incoming visitors, regardless of their condition, still have to fill in the Passenger location form suspended from 1 May in Italy.

Germany and Austria

The criteria are similar in the two countries. Arriving travelers must be vaccinated, cured or have returned from a negative Covid test. To do this, just show the Digital Covid certificate or documents certifying vaccination with drugs recognized by the European Medicines Agency, healing within 180 days or a double swab, both molecular (within 72 hours of departure) and antigenic (within 24 hours ). Those who have not provided the required documentation are required to fill in a pre-authorization form, while specific restrictions apply to those arriving from high-risk countries.

Greece

The online form disappears but the Green pass remains. Greece suspended the obligation to fill in the Passenger location form from 15 March 2022, without completely abolishing the procedure: the form remains available in an optional form, with a more streamlined and useful procedure, especially when sending the Digital Covid Certificate, healing documents or Covid test results. For those coming from the EU or from the other 37 countries affiliated to the Digital Covid Certificate system, the same Green pass is enough; travelers arriving from Australia, Canada and the USA can choose between vaccination certificate (duration of 9 months), recovery document (molecular swab performed at least 14 days before, for a total duration of 180 days) or negative test (performed within three days in the case of molecular, within one for antigenic). Those arriving from any other country will have to exhibit a Covid test at the same execution times, even if vaccinated or cured.