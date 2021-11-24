Green Pass duration with vaccine at 9 months, unknown validity for cured patients and swabs: Cdm is expected

This is what emerges from the control room: the duration of the Green Pass will increase from 12 to 9 months. The government would then have the intention of immediately launching the Super Green Pass to access activities such as restaurants, bars, cinemas and theaters.

The duration of the Green Pass will be reduced to 9 months. This is what emerges from the control room that met this morning to take stock of the tightening of the anti Covid measures to be adopted to stop the fourth wave of infections in view of the Council of Ministers this afternoon. The government would have decided to shorten the validity of the Green Pass after the vaccine, currently set at 12 months, to 9 months. A new confrontation with the Regions will now follow and then the decisions should be put down in black and white in the decree on the table of the CDM. In the control room there was also talk of the intention to increase the controls relating to the Green Pass, to always ensure compliance with the rules. The government would then have the intention of immediately launching the Super Green Pass, obtainable only with the vaccine or the cure, but not with the swab, to access activities such as restaurants, bars, cinemas and theaters.

At the moment the validity of the Green Pass obtainable with the vaccine is 12 months. For healing, however, it is 6 months. “The extension of the Green Pass up to 12 months may be revised in the future if new data or new studies emerge. Since September, the first signs of loss of efficacy have been observed, so an additional dose is recommended for some categories“, had anticipated in recent weeks the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. Several experts had in fact underlined that already from the sixth month after the completion of the vaccination cycle, a decrease in effectiveness, which nonetheless remained elevated against severe illness or death, but began to weaken with regard to infection.

In an attempt to limit the circulation of the virus, there was talk of the need to reduce the duration of the Green Pass, which should now be extended to 9 months. This clearly should also apply to the third dose. At the moment, those who receive the third dose automatically receive a new Certification, always valid for 12 months: if the new rules were clearly confirmed, the Green Pass after the third dose would also be valid for 9 months.