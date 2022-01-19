Green pass expired, Malkovich rejected by the Hotel Danieli – Chronicle

He was unable to occupy the ultra-luxury suite that had been booked for him at the Hotel Danieli in Venice: John Malkovich was denied his stay in the structure overlooking the San Marco Basin because his Green pass, as confirmed by production sources, had expired.

The actor and director, reports the Gazzettino, was a week ago in the lagoon city for two days of filming Ripley, the new American TV series inspired by the novels of Patricia Highsmith. After the ‘stop’ imposed by Danieli, Malkovich was hosted in a nearby Venetian residence. Since the troupe has landed in the lagoon, they have been assisted and followed from a health point of view by a private mobile facility near the Pietà, a stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco, which carries out molecular swabs every two days to the protagonists of the series and to the shooters.

A week ago, the absentees for Covid reached almost a hundred. More or less the same fate that happened in Venice in the autumn of 2020 for the filming of Mission Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise, marked by continuous stops due to the positivity to the virus.