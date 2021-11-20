Sports

Green pass fake, coach Werder resigns

The coach insists: I had two doses of the vaccine. But the club accepted the resignation and is looking for a replacement. He also leaves Deputy Junge, under investigation for the same reason

And in the end it was an earthquake. Markus Anfang has stepped down as manager of Werder Bremen with immediate effect. This is the consequence of the controversy arising from the investigation concerning the technician, under investigation because he is using a false vaccination certificate. The club, in recent days, has never sided with the coach who has now decided to throw in the towel. “I decided to stop my job as a coach of Werder – he explained – following the increasingly pressing situation for me, the team, the club and my family, which has arisen”. Anfang’s deputy, Florian Junge, who is also being investigated for the same reason, leaves the post. Today the Bremen club is expected from the big match against Schalke.

The situation

Frank Baumann, technical director of Werder, commented on Anfang’s decision: “He and Junge, with their resignations, help us to put an end to this unrest that reigned in the club in recent days. We respect their decision and we will start looking for a new technician ”. For today’s Zweite Bundesliga match, 34-year-old Danijel Zenkovic (until yesterday Anfang collaborator) will lead the team. Together with him will be the coach of the Primavera, Christian Brand. In the last few hours, Anfang, who continues to claim that he regularly underwent both doses of the vaccine, has turned to a lawyer to help him clarify his position. In the meantime, however, the earthquake in the Werder house took place.

