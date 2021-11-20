Green pass fake, coach Werder resigns

And in the end it was an earthquake. Markus Anfang has stepped down as manager of Werder Bremen with immediate effect. This is the consequence of the controversy arising from the investigation concerning the technician, under investigation because he is using a false vaccination certificate. The club, in recent days, has never sided with the coach who has now decided to throw in the towel. “I decided to stop my job as a coach of Werder – he explained – following the increasingly pressing situation for me, the team, the club and my family, which has arisen”. Anfang’s deputy, Florian Junge, who is also being investigated for the same reason, leaves the post. Today the Bremen club is expected from the big match against Schalke.