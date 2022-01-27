Green pass February 1st at the bank, the rules

Green Pass mandatory from February 1st to enter the bank. Credit institutions, reads a note from the Italian Banking Association (ABI), “will inform customers about need to have a green pass to access the services from 1 Februarywill define the procedures for carrying out the checks, while providing indications to their staff also for the management of any situations of tension, including the prompt involvement of the police “.

Today an agreement was signed between Abi and the Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin trade unions regarding the new government provisions for containing the infection of the Sar-Cov-2 virus. In particular, the agreement provides for the restoration of customer access by booking with an appointment in the red and orange areas.

The agreement, it is underlined in the note, “was reached after the request of the trade unions to find shared solutions for the management of the delicate phase of increasing the spread of the contagion and constitutes a new addition to the Protocols containing ‘Measures for prevention, contrast and containment of the spread of the Covid-19 virus to ensure the provision of banking sector services’ achieved since the beginning of the emergency “.

In this context, the trade unions point out, “the important solutions identified by posing must be underlined at the center the maximum protection of male and female workers in terms of health and safety, especially with respect to the possible consequences related to control activities, with attention also to professional and economic findings. Furthermore, it was clarified that the obligation of the Green Pass is attributed by the Dpcm to customers and that the control, according to the provisions of the Government, can be carried out inside the premises even on a sample basis “.

The agreement, reached between trade unions and ABI, provides for “the immediate restoration of all the preventive measures and individual protection devices agreed at the time for the first wave of the pandemic: spacing, sanitizing, hand sanitizer gel. It was also introduced the obligation to provide all staff with Ffp2 type masks; the use of agile work to avoid unnecessary travel and in the event of a precautionary quarantine, with however retention of the salary in case there is no possibility of using the agile work tool “.

The agreement also provides for “the restoration of customer access by booking with an appointment in the red and orange areas with the sole exception of non-programmable cash transactions; customer access to the branch in the yellow and white areas within the limit of the maximum number of people admitted at the same time according to the provisions of the legislation against Covid-19 “.