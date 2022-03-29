Green pass from 1 April: new rules for hotels – Chronicle

Rimini, March 29, 2022 – “It’s a great news. Now customers have no more excuses not to come. “A joke to exorcise Covid and related restrictions that of Antonio Carasso, president of Hotel promotion. The ‘good news’ in question is the following: from April 1st (and it’s not a joke, the formalization is in the Official Gazette) no longer needed in the green passneither the basic one nor the reinforced to go to the hotel.

Green pass, how to put it on the wallet – Covid, when removing the masks indoors?

“Let’s go back to normal after two nightmare years, a fantastic signal of restart at the start of a spring with many events and of the summer season, for which requests are resuming, both from Italy and from abroad “, echoes the president of the Hoteliers Association, Patrizia Rinaldis. “We will only have to ask for the documents, as in the past – continues an almost incredulous Carasso -. It is evident that this it means removing the cap from the tourism sectornationally and abroad, means sending people a very positive signal, of general reopening, and consequently giving the economy the possibility to restart “.

The advances in this regard, until a few days ago, they talked about access to hotels allowed with the basic green pass, obtainable with vaccination, recovery certificate or tampon, no longer the super one, which did not offer discounts. “There has obviously been an acceleration – comments Fiammetta Caldari, Best Western Maison B Hotel – compared to the expected date, May 1st. Within hours, when it was learned that access in the hotels he is free again, some customers have already called us: they will arrive on April 2 “. From April 1, access to accommodation facilities and outdoor catering services will be allowed without showing any certification: this is the key passage of the law decree of 24 March of the government, published in the Official Gazette and sent by national Federalberghi to all the members.

“Many requests for the Easter weekend and that of April 25th – continue from The Hague – when we will have over 350 hotels open, to arrive at the National Gathering of the Alpine troops, at the beginning of May, where we are almost sold out for the more than 600 hotels that will be operational in Rimini alone “.