Green pass from April 1st, what changes? Here are all the rules of the new Covid decree

March 31 will be the last day of the anti-Covid state of emergency. The prevention measures will not be dismantled, starting with the templates, but the management of the dossier will be completely different. The color system of the Regions ends up in the basket, which has been without any concrete consequences for a month now, and the police station entrusted to General Francesco Figliuolo and the Technical Scientific Committee will be dismantled. The divestiture will not be total. Even without all the powers guaranteed by the emergency, a new body will be born at Palazzo Chigi which will be called “Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic”.

The government will have to appoint a director and it is not excluded that many of the soldiers chosen by Figliuolo will be employed to try to avoid a laborious handover. From 1 January 2023 the new anti-Covid direction will pass under the control of the Ministry of Health.

From April 1st, the spacing will no longer be mandatory but optional, the Green Pass will no longer be needed to enter the shops and offices but indoors the Ffp2 mask will always be needed, possibly offering greater protection. Free admission to ceremonies and public holidays, festivals and fairs, theme parks and spas. The Super Grenn pass will still be used for 15 days for indoor restaurants while the basic Green Pass remains in effect for another month for canteens, to participate in public competitions and training courses, for interviews with inmates.

PROTECTIONS

On public transport, the reinforced Green Pass will no longer be required, but you must have the Ffp2 mask until the end of the month. For trains, ships and airplanes, the basic certificate is enough for next month and from May 1st no document should be needed and the masks will no longer be mandatory Ffp2 because the surgical ones will suffice.

For wellness centers, game rooms and conference centers, however, the reinforced Green Pass will still be required until 30 April as for discos that will have full capacity. The Super Certificate will be required until the end of the year (unless the rules change) to visit relatives or friends hospitalized.

From April 1st it will be possible to go to work without the Super Green Pass. Even those over 50 (and therefore subject to the vaccine obligation) will be able to go to work with the basic certificate, that is, the one obtained with a negative swab. The suspension from office and salary remains only for doctors, nurses and staff of the RSA until 31 December. Those who have contact with positives will no longer have to go to quarantine, but wear the Ffp2 mask for ten days from the last contact.

The rules will also change for schools where only positive pupils will stay at home. If there are at least four positive cases, the class remains in presence but with Ffp2 masks for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. The rule applies from childhood to high school. Those who recover return to school without a certificate, but with a negative test. The progress of the pandemic remains to be reported. Yesterday’s data are affected by the “weekend effect”, with the usual reduction in numbers: 59,555 new infections from Covid against 73,357 the previous day. The victims are 82. The positivity rate is on the rise: to 15.5%, up from 14.5% the day before yesterday. There are also 464 patients admitted to intensive care and 9,181 those in ordinary wards.

Bars and restaurants

No Pass

if outdoors

From April 1st to April 30th you can enter without a Green pass in outdoor restaurants and bars, outdoor parties, ceremonies. Also from 1 April it is possible to access with the basic Green pass (therefore only the swab) in restaurants and bars indoors for table and counter service. Instead, the Super green pass will be needed for birthday, graduation and wedding parties indoors. From May 1st there will be no obligation.

The hotels

It falls every

restriction

From April 1st, entry to hotels and accommodation facilities will be without any limitation. Therefore it will not be necessary to show the Green pass, not even the basic one. And the green pass will not be required to customers who stay there even to access the restaurants inside the hotels and farmhouses. However, the Super green pass is still required for fitness areas, swimming pools and spas of all accommodation facilities.

Bus and metro

Just wear

the mask

From 1 to 30 April to get on buses, subways, trams and all other means of local public transport, the Green pass will no longer be required, while until Friday the obligation to have the reinforced green pass remains (the one you get with three doses of vaccine or after recovery from Covid). However, the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask remains. From May 1st there will be no more obligations

Trains and planes

Basic green pass

remains necessary

From 1st to 30th April to get on airplanes, trains, ships, taxis and rental cars with driver, at least the basic Green pass (obtained with antigen test which is valid for 48 hours or molecular validity 72 hours) must be shown. Also on these means of transport it will be necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. From May 1st there will be no more obligations.

Close contacts

No isolation, yes

self-monitoring

Who is vaccinated and enters and has a “close contact” with a person (even cohabiting) positive for Covid, is not required to remain in isolation. But he will have to adopt a self-surveillance regime, namely: the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask indoors or in the presence of gatherings until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact. In case of symptoms he has to swab.

The school

They stay at home

only the positives

Positive pupils have to stay in solitary confinement until recovered and for them the Dad can be triggered. They will be able to return to class without a medical certificate, but with a negative result of a swab. All other pupils, from 1 April, will be able to continue to go to school. At the first symptoms, a test must be repeated after 5 days. Those over 6 years old still have to wear the mask, but the surgical one will suffice.

Stores

Click the entrance

without controls

From 1 April to enter the shops and shopping centers, the Green pass will not be required, not even the basic one. But customers will have to wear the mask (even the surgical one will suffice). This rule also applies to hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, public offices, banks, post offices. From May 1st, the obligatory use of the mask indoors will also fall.

Cinemas and theaters

Until May 1st

you need the Super pass

Until April 30 to see a film at the cinema or a show at the theater or attend a concert, you will still need the reinforced Green pass and the Ffp2 mask. From 1 May the green certificate will no longer be required and the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask will also fall. The same goes for indoor activities in social, cultural and leisure centers and nightclubs.