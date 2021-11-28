Green pass, from restaurants to gyms: where the vaccine is needed, where the swab is enough and what remains free

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Council of Ministers approved a new decreyp anti Covid law (published in the Official Gazette of 26 November) which introduces, among other things, the so-called “Enhanced” green pass, or a green certificate valid only for people vaccinated or recovered from Covid. The new certificate will be needed in the area white and orange from November 29 and for a transitional period also in white area from December 6 to January 15. It will be mandatory to access “shows, sporting events, indoor catering, parties and discos, public ceremonies”. So let’s see specifically for which activities the “strengthened” green pass will be required, for what the “basic” green pass will suffice (and therefore an antigenic or negative molecular buffer will suffice) and which activities remain free, ie without the need for a certificate.

Coronavirus, that’s for whom the vaccination obligation is triggered

Where and what the super green pass is for (vaccinated and cured)



Starting from December 6 in white area (and from 29 November in the yellow zone – practically only in Friuli Venezia Giulia) the places of culture, entertainment and free time for which there are restrictions in the yellow zone will be accessible only to those who are vaccinated and cured of Covid. To enter in cinemas, theaters, stadiums and sports halls , indoor bars and restaurants, parties, discos And public ceremonies the “reinforced” green pass will be needed. The tampon will no longer be accepted, as is the case now. Except for extensions, the application of the super green pass in the white area is limited to January 15th.

Same rules for the super green in yellow zone which, however, is “structural” (there is no time limit, as well as for the super green pass in the orange area). That is to say that in the yellow zone the discos remain open. And the rule of four diners at the table in the restaurant no longer applies. The capacity limits in the yellow zone are the same as in the white zone: 100% for cinemas and theaters; 75% for stadiums and 60% for indoor sports facilities; 50% for indoor sports facilities; 75% for outdoor discos and 50% indoors.

The area of ​​application of the super green pass in Orange . In this area there will be no more closures. All the activities that would close under the current legislation remain open. But they will be accessible with the super green pass, which, compared to the white and yellow area, therefore extends to the ski resorts, but also to fairs, conferences, spas and theme and amusement parks. The capacities remain the same valid for the white and yellow area (see above)

Draghi: “For vaccinated it will be a normal Christmas”

Where and for what the “basic” green pass (also buffer) is enough

The “basic” green pass, ie the green certificate that is obtained even with a negative antigenic or molecular buffer, remains confirmed in the white (and yellow) area to access the place of work, to get on long-distance means of transport (high-speed trains, intercity trains, airplanes etc.) as well as in gym and swimming pool And indoor sports activity. But also in museums, fairs, conferences, spas, amusement parks, ski lifts. And from 6 December it is also extended to: stay in the hotels and in other accommodation facilities, access the locker rooms for sporting activities, use the means of the regional rail transport and local public transport ie subways, buses and trams. But also for the ferries that make service in the Strait of Messina and connection with the islands Tremble

In the orange zone, in fact, all leisure and leisure activities will be accessible only to vaccinated and recovered people.