Green pass goodbye, the masks remain: the Covid rules from May 1st – Chronicle

The control room is set for Tuesday, the council of ministers instead for next Thursday, but we will probably really wait the last minute – that is, the data on the progress of the epidemic in the last few hours – before writing that decree that more than others will mark a turning point in the rules to be followed since the pandemic began.

An absolutely necessary text, without which the end of any restriction would be decreed starting from First of May and the experts are still very cautious, given that the circulation of the coronavirus it is still high and the death toll is also on average nearly 140 per day.

Too many to drop even the face everywhere indoor masks, which the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, thinks instead of leaving again where the risk of contagion due to proximity or number of people present is highest. It would therefore remain the obligation also in the stadiums, while you should do without it to go to the supermarket or go shopping for shops, as well as to have a coffee at the bar or when you leave the table at the restaurant, even if you are indoors.

However, everything still remains to be unraveled school knot, but everything suggests that the situation remains as it is until the obligation would require a new act of law that will hardly be promulgated. For the rest – means of transport, workplaces, hospitals and RSA – the obligation to wear a mask will remain. Indeed, in health facilities until 31 December it will be mandatory to show the Super Green Pass. Which otherwise will disappear everywhere, even in its basic version.

For the over fifty, for the forces of order and the armed forces, school and university staff, the vaccination obligation will remain until 15 June, which will be extended to 31 December for health care workers.

Let’s see point by point

At work

At work the obligation to wear a mask should remain and until the end of the year there remains the possibility of resorting to smart working without a collective agreement. The Green Pass will no longer be required, but will remain “active”.

On vacation

Access to the hotel as well as to the B & Bs without the Green Pass and the same goes for the museums. Nothing certified even for those traveling to and from Italy.

Travelling

There remain the masks on long-distance and local means of transport, such as trams. Experts want to leave the obligation of Ffp2 rather than giving the green light to the surgeries.

Cinemas and theaters

Goodbye green pass for cinema, theater, disco, stadiums and concertoni. The mask should remain mandatory in the cinema, in the theater and in any case in indoor shows.

At the restaurant

Goodbye to the green pass everywhere indoors for bars and restaurants even inside hotels. Also remove the masks when you get up from the table.

At school

At school, masks remain, from elementary school upwards, including universities. The obligation at this point should remain until the end of the school year and would apply to both students and teaching staff.

The sport

For training, swimming or gym activities, even indoors, no Green Pass. The same goes for spas and spas, from saunas to Turkish baths.

What remains

Until 31 December it will remain the obligation to have the Green Pass strengthened to enter the hospital and places where fragile people are found, that is, the sick and the elderly. In these cases, the mask must always be worn.