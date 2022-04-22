Green pass in Campania away from May 1st but the masks remain indoors. The rules

The Green pass in Campania and Italy almost completely disappears from May 1st, but leaves behind the masks indoors. After the state of emergency ended after two years, the persistent spread of the virus worries the Government, which seems willing to maintain caution measures in the coming months, while red zones and lockdowns have been restored in (Asian) countries with low vaccinations. With the green pass downsized and confined to the hospital medical field, the relaxation of restrictions, albeit within a framework of caution and prudence imposed by the numbers of the epidemic, continues. Here are the rules from May 1st, based on the measures already adopted. They could be integrated within the next week.

DAL PRIMO MAGGIO

GREEN PASS ELIMINATED ALMOST FOR EVERYTHING: HERE IS WHERE. The Green pass in Campania and in Italy is eliminated from May 1st. After local transport, it will also not be required on planes, ships, trains and long-distance buses. It will not be used for theaters, cinemas, concerts, indoors and outdoors and in discos, hotels and hotels, exhibitions and fairs. Again, it will no longer be needed in gyms, indoor swimming pools, saunas and soa, conference and congress halls. Weddings, baptisms and other religious holidays will be accessible without green certification, just like university courses in attendance and for competitions. It remains only in the health sector.

GREEN PASS STRENGTHENED FROM THE FIRST MAY OF HEALTH. The obligation of the Green Pass strengthened in Campania as in Italy will remain in force for all personnel, doctors, paramedics and administrative staff in hospitals, medical facilities and private clinics and in RSAs.

MASKS. Obligation of ffp2 masks in indoor environments such as means of transport and places where shows open to the public are held. In the workplace, on the other hand, it will be sufficient to wear respiratory protection devices. Further government measures are expected within the next week for the other places.

VACCINATION OBLIGATION IN HEALTHCARE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER. Until 31 December 2022 the vaccination obligation remains with the suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes; until the same date, the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards (today 2Gplus).

VACCINATION REQUIREMENT UNTIL 15 JUNE FOR OVER 50, TEACHERS, SAFETY STAFF. Until 15 June, the vaccination obligation concerns the over 50s and the staff of the school, security and defense sectors.

FINO AL 30 APRILE.

MASKS. Until April 30, the obligation to wear ffp2 masks in indoor environments such as means of transport and places where shows open to the public are held. In the workplace, on the other hand, it is sufficient to wear respiratory protection devices.

SPORT FACILITIES. The capacities of the sports facilities are now 100% outdoors and indoors.

WITHOUT GREEN PASS IN CAMPANIA ON BUS AND IN SHOPS, POSTS AND BANKS, IN HOTELS. Free access (green pass eliminated) for personal services; public offices, postal, banking and financial services and commercial activities. Free access to urban transport, buses and subways. You can sleep in the hotel and have dinner in the restaurant inside the hotel or stay in a holiday home without vaccine, tampon or certificate of recovery.

GREEN PASS BASIC FOR COMPETITIONS, AT WORK, ON LONG-DISTANCE TRANSPORT AND AIRCRAFT. Until April 30 you need one of the COVID-19 green certifications for vaccination, healing or testing, (green pass base), to access workplaces, even for the over 50s. It also serves for access to the following services and activities: canteens and continuous catering on a contractual basis; public competitions; public and private training courses; face-to-face visual interviews with inmates and inmates, inside prisons for adults and minors; public participation in sporting events and competitions, which take place outdoors. Again, for long-distance means of transport: airplanes used for commercial passenger transport services; ships and ferries used for interregional transport services; trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services; buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices; buses used for rental services with driver.

GREEN PASS STRENGTHENED TO RESTAURANT AND BAR (CLOSED), SWIMMING POOLS AND GYMS, SPORTS EVENTS (CLOSED). Until April 30, COVID-19 green certifications are required for vaccination or recovery, the so-called reinforced green pass, for: catering services carried out at the counter or at the table, indoors, from any establishment (with the exception of catering services inside of hotels and other accommodation facilities reserved exclusively for customers staying there); swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers, also within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors, as well as spaces used for changing rooms and showers, with the exclusion of the certification requirement for carers of people who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability; conventions and congresses; cultural centers, social and recreational centers, for activities that take place indoors and with the exception of educational centers for children, including summer centers, and related catering activities; festivities, however named, consequent and not consequent to civil or religious ceremonies, as well as events similar to these that take place indoors; gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos; activities that take place in dance halls, discos and similar places; public participation in shows open to the public, as well as in sporting events and competitions, which take place indoors.

SCHOOL, IN CASE OF POSITIVITY IN THE CLASSROOM. As regards the school, the decree establishes the following measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services. In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification. Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems. In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification. DIGITAL EDUCATION FOR THOSE IN ISOLATION. Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Strutture Emergenza

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN AND FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC, IN THE PLACE OF THE COMMISSIONER A UNIT UNDER THE COMMAND OF THE ARMY GENERAL TOMMASO PETRONI. Army General Tommaso Petroni is the Director of the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic. The Unit is established at the Ministry of Defense and will coordinate with the Ministry of Health. It is made up of a part of the staff of the support structure for the activities of the extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid emergency and of staff serving at the Ministry of Health. The vicarious functions of the Director of the Unit are attributed to Giovanni Leonardi, director of the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the commissioner functions.

COVID STAFF UNTIL 15 JUNE. The emergency staff is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022. An additional 204 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

Documentazione

Green pass in Campania and Italy, consult:

