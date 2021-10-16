Green pass in the company, departure smoothly – Chronicle

by Eva Zandonà ROVIGO The first day is gone. Yesterday, in large factories as in municipalities, in small companies as in hospitals, all workers had to show their green certificate. Both the public and private sectors have therefore equipped themselves in the best possible way to check the Green pass, which has become officially mandatory in the workplace. As for the world of medium and large companies, Paolo Armenio, vice president of Confindustria Venezia Rovigo with responsibility for the Polesine area, draws an overall positive balance of the situation in our …

The first day is gone. Yesterday, in large factories as well as in municipalities, in small companies as in hospitals, all workers had to show their green certificate. Both the public and private sectors have therefore equipped themselves in the best possible way to check the Green pass, which has become officially mandatory in the workplace. As for the world of medium and large companies, Paolo Armenio, vice president of Confindustria Venezia Rovigo with responsibility for the Polesine area, draws an overall positive balance of the situation in our province.

“In this first day of the obligation of the Green pass, everything went substantially smoothly – he says -. The checks at the entrances were carried out according to the procedures and the employers fulfilled the demonstration of responsibility they requested. Our officials did not report any particular critical issues. as far as production activities are concerned. Then, it is clear that there has been a bureaucratic burden, but we expected it and therefore we are already ready. What matters is that despite some slowdowns, the machine works. riots have occurred in Rovigo, an aspect that indicates that we are working well and in fruitful synergy with the social partners. There have been sporadic cases of some certificates that are a bit suspicious, but they were small manageable inconveniences. Some employees who had been vaccinated in recent days, however, had not yet received the Green pass yesterday morning a, should arrive within 15 days, the problem has been overcome by temporarily folding back on the cover pads. The other side of the coin of this event – concludes Armenio – is the good signal given by the effective resolution to the vaccination of those who until recently were still hesitant. This is a sign that the incentive represented by the obligation to green pass is working. This first day was, I admit, a bit of an unknown factor for everyone, but the general picture is generally positive “.

The Tmb company also dealt with the first day of checks in the best possible way. “Yesterday – says Davide Soffritti, head of personnel and covid manager of Tmb – we have not registered any relapses in terms of production. employees on shift. Then the day went on normally, in an atmosphere of serenity, to guarantee everyone the performance of their work. There were very few employees who declared their unavailability to have the green certificate. We will behave with them as per decree, for which they are now in an unjustified absence but without disciplinary sanctions. For the rest, I would like to underline that we have found a great collaboration on the part of the workers – concludes Soffritti -. They have shown that they are aware that this is a period of extraordinary which can also imply inconvenience, but it was necessary to look first and foremost to the common interest “.