Green Pass in the House, 51 members of the League absent

In 51 down from the cart of the Carroccio. In the session of the Chamber which approved the final text for the conversion of the decree law extending the green pass obligation starting from October 15, the League lost some pieces. Out of 132 deputies, only 69 took part in the vote, just over half. And 51 of them were justified absent. This is the highest percentage of defections among all the groups present in Montecitorio. Matteo Salvini appeals to the freedom enjoyed by the parliamentarians of the Carroccio, “everyone is free to act according to conscience, we are in a democracy and not in a regime”, the words of the former Minister of the Interior, but the feeling is that inside the traditionally compact front of the League if there is a bad mood.

The list of absentees is long: the usual Claudio Borghi is not missing, already the protagonist of several releases that have winked at the no-vax world, the one who last July when asked if he was vaccinated, annoyed replied “why don’t you ask a homosexual if he is HIV-positive »Borghi in the vote in the Social Affairs Committee had even voted against the first green pass decree. Other well-known names are those of former minister Lorenzo Fontana and Claudio Durigon, who until a couple of weeks ago were undersecretary for the economy of the Draghi government.







The leader of the League in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari rejects the hypothesis of a cleavage among his own: “Enough spurious insinuations, among the absent 12 were on missions for institutional commitments, another 12 were on sickness and one was even vaccinating, while others they were engaged in the electoral campaign in view of the Administrations ».







Scrolling through the list of those who were not there, you will find the names of Vito Comencini, the Venetian deputy who a year ago rose to the headlines for having gone to trial (ended with the acquittal) for insult to the Head of State, after having said “Mattarella sucks me” at a rally in Pontida in 2019. Then there is Alessandro Pagano, the 62-year-old Sicilian who called Silvia Romano “a neo-terrorist”, Matteo Micheli, the Brescia man present together with Borghi, Bagnai and many others at the demonstration «Free to choose», against the obligation of the green certificate last July in Rome.







Among the absent, even members of the moderate wing such as Andrea Crippa, who only a few days during an electoral tour in Abruzzo declared: “At this moment politics must be trusted and entrusted to the vaccine, since there is no other possible alternative”.







Here is the complete list of Northern League deputies absent from the vote:

Basini Giuseppe

Bazzaro Alex

Bellachioma Giuseppe Ercole

Bianchi Matteo Luigi

Massimo Bitonci

Borghi Claudio

Understand Virgil

Fabrizio Cecchetti

Emanuele Cestari

Coin Dimitri

Comencini Vito

Crippa Andrea

Dara Andrea

De Angelis Sara

De Martini Guido

San Martino Lorenzato by IV Luis Roberto

Durigon Claudio

Fogliani Ketti

Furgiuele Domenico

Gobbato Claudia

Golinelli Guglielmo

Lolini Mario

Lorenzoni Eva

Lucentini Mauro

Maccanti Elena

Marchetti Riccardo Augusto

Micheli Matteo

Murelli Elena

Pagano Alessandro

Paternoster Paul

Picchi Guglielmo

Raffaelli Elena

Saltamartini Barbara

Stefani Alberto

Tiramani Paolo

Tomasi Maura

Tombolato Giovanni Battista

Tonelli Gianni

Zordan Adolfo