“Green pass in the summer? If it stays as it is, everyone in the square”

“If the Green pass” covid in Italy “was put in place to get people vaccinated, and I have always supported it for this, then it should finish its task, if instead the Green pass has been put in for something else then they have to explain to the citizens the reason they put it. As a doctor, I do not support it beyond March 31st. So it will be a political decision, not a health one and they will have to explain it to the Italians. But at that point there will not be only those who have been in the square up to now, but everyone will be there because they will no longer have anyone to defend them.“. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, on the hypothesis of maintaining the obligation of the Green Pass throughout the summer.

“If it is a question of extending the Green Pass to take a plane, a train or to enter a hospital or an RSA it seems to me correct – clarifies the infectious disease specialist – but if it is a question of extending the Green pass as it is today that even to go and get a pack of cigarettes or a coffee you have to show it, it seems to me a flexing of muscles that I do not know what it is for. If on March 31 – he underlines – we got 90% of Italians vaccinated which, added to those who had the natural disease and are cured, means that they have almost 97% immunized, and for those most at risk they are the over 50 we made them compulsory vaccinations so they can’t go to work if they don’t get vaccinated, you have to explain to me the reason why you continue with the Green Pass “.

“I – Bassetti recalls – I have undergone stocks and death threats for the Green Pass, because I have always supported it as a tool to get people vaccinated. Once that task has been completed, it is indefensible. Also because if we look around us it does not seem to me that other countries continue to keep it once they have somehow reached the goal. The goal is reached by March 31, so with the end of the emergency the Green pass must end. Extend it beyond March 31 – he insists – I believe a nonsense, which will end up penalizing our country heavily compared to the rest of Europe. And the count, when we are a country that people will not want to visit, we have to see who to present it to “.