Green pass, is it needed from today 1st May? Where are Ffp2 masks mandatory? The new rules – Corriere.it

From work to school, from the gym to planes: this is how our habits change. For bars and restaurants no more protections or certificates are needed

Italy enters a new phase of the Covid 19 emergency. Here are all the new rules for green passes and masks

effective from today.

1. Will the green pass still be needed from today?



It will be used to demonstrate the vaccination adventure or the recovery, but it will no longer have to be exhibited to enter public places. You can go anywhere, except in health facilities, without having to show it.

2. Will the green pass be used to travel or to use public transport?



No, it will not be used for any means of transport.

3. Will it be needed for those arriving from abroad?



Italy has eliminated all constraints including the Plf – Passenger locator form – but until May 31st the European rules that impose the rapid test for those traveling by plane remain.

4. Will the green pass be needed to work?



No, it can no longer be requested.

5. Are there places where the green pass is needed?



Both workers and patients and visitors must have the green pass to enter health facilities and RSAs.

6. Is the vaccination obligation still in force?



Until January 31 for healthcare personnel. Anyone who does not respect it must be suspended from duties and salary.

7. Is there an obligation to vaccinate for the over 50s?



The vaccination obligation is in force for over 50s, law enforcement and school staff until June 15, 2022 but it is no longer mandatory to work. The only penalty is the payment of 100 euros.

8. When does the obligation to wear the mask end?



From today in many places it will no longer be mandatory, but there are several exceptions.

9. Are public sector workers obliged to wear it?



The circular signed by the minister Renato Brunetta indicates the places where it is appropriate to put the mask.

10. Where is the mask recommended in the public sector?



According to Brunetta’s ordinance, the recommendation applies to «personnel in contact with the public or at the counter without barriers; personnel who perform the service in rooms shared with one or more workers, even if there are only two of them, unless there are spaces that exclude crowds; during face-to-face meetings; line up for the canteen and indoor bars; in line for the entrance to the office; those who share a room with “fragile” staff; in the presence of any symptoms concerning the respiratory tract; in the elevators “.

11. Do citizens entering public offices have to wear a mask?



They can follow recommendations, but they are under no obligation.

12. Do private sector workers have to wear masks?



The rules are entrusted to the protocols signed between the unions and the companies.

13. Do workers in shops and supermarkets have to wear it?



Even in these places the company protocols apply.

14. Do customers have to wear masks to enter stores?



It is not mandatory.

15. Do customers have to wear a mask to enter bars and restaurants?



It is not mandatory.

16. Do you need a mask to travel?



Yes, on all long-distance means of transport – trains, planes, ships, ferries, buses – you must wear the FfP2 until June 15th.

17. Is it compulsory for local public transport?



Yes, the FfP2 must be put on buses, trams and subways and school buses until June 15th.

18. Is the mask compulsory at school?



Yes, until the end of the school year for all students over 6 years old.

19. Do I have to wear a mask to carry out sporting activities indoors?



The employees of gyms, swimming pools and clubs follow the rules decided in agreement with the owners, customers no longer have the obligation.

20. Do I have to wear a mask to enter the cinema, theater and other entertainment venues or to attend sporting events?



Until June 15, the FfP2 must be worn for indoor shows and for events in sports halls. At the stadium there is no longer any obligation.