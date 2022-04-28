Green Pass, let’s see what will happen from May 1st and what will be the rules for the summer »ILMETEO.it

Covid: Green Pass, let’s see what will happen from May 1st and what the rules for the summer will be

Green Pass and more: what awaits us for the summerThe summer is getting closer and more likely, although there will not be a real “free all”, we will finally be able to experience it under the banner of small restrictionsalmost imperceptible compared to the last two years.

In this scenario of future prospects, to date, the pandemic curve in Italy remains substantially stable, even if the occupancy of beds by COVID patients in the ordinary wards of hospitals tends to slightly increase, as does the incidence of cases in some provinces.

A definite situation of plateau which still projects us towards a further relaxation of the measures in progress, with the prospect of a summer season at least without the obligation to wear a mask even indoors.

According to the latest statements by government officials, masks should remain mandatory only on board means of transport, in hospitals and RSAs, in cinemas and theaters. Meanwhile, pending a new decision on the issue, the COVID decree launched last March 17, establishes the general obligation to wear masks indoors until April 30th. The obligation to FFP2 it is kept outdoors for concerts and stadiums, indoors for sports halls, cinemas and theaters, means of transport and cable cars in the ski lifts.

The same decree of last March 17 also establishes, as also reported by the newspaper Republic, from next May 1st, the elimination of the Green Pass for access to the workplace. Elimination of the green certificate also for bars and restaurants also indoors, canteens, wellness centers, indoor sports activities and changing rooms, conferences and congresses, training courses, indoor parties and discos, means of transport.

And the summer? In many regions, the bathing season has already started and will be under the banner of more permissive rules, also loosened with regard to social distancing. Some Regions and Municipalities have planned to maintain greater distances. In the rest of Italy we return to 7.5 square meters per umbrella (3 meters distance between the rows and 2.5 meters between the umbrellas of the same row). In the last two summers the distancing provided an area of ​​10 square meters for each station.

Important to keep making one regular and frequent sanitation common areas, changing rooms, cabins, showers, toilets, however ensured after the closure of the facility. For sunbeds, deck chairsumbrellas are expected to go disinfected at every change of person or family unit, and in any case at the end of the day.

The new guidelines of the Ministry also give the green light to all sports on the beach and group dances, so you won’t need to wear a mask. At the bar you can also eat standing and without any distancing. Even in the disco every capacity limit will fall. While in outdoor restaurants and pizzerias no distance between the tables is needed.

Indoors, the one-meter spacing will remain mandatory.