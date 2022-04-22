Green Pass, let’s see where it will be mandatory from next May »ILMETEO.it

In May the rules of the Green Pass changeWith the end of the state of emergency covid, from May 1st 2022 the Green Pass will no longer be mandatoryregardless of age, and the rules also change, as confirmed by Corriere della Sera, for access to workplaces.

For Aprilwe remember, access to the workplace is allowed to all with Basic Green Pass (also from negative buffer), from May instead the Green Pass is eliminated for everyone with the sole exception of the professional categories with vaccination obligation (such as health professionals) and for those over 50 who in any case have the obligation to get vaccinated or complete vaccinations by June 15, 2022.

But be careful: for those over 50, the obligation to vaccinate remains until 15 June 2022. There is a fine of 100 euros for those over 50 who do not get vaccinated. A person over 50 who has only taken the first dose of the vaccination cycle after February 1st 2022 can therefore be fined. However, in consideration of the fact that the Green Pass will no longer be required to go to the office or factory, the employer from 1 May it will no longer carry out checks in this regard.

We inform furthermore that, as indicated by the Ministry of Health (Circular April 8, 2022), the fourth dose (second booster dose) of the Coronavirus vaccine is available for: seniors over 80, elderly resident in nursing homes, fragile subjects over 60 (with severe concomitant / pre-existing pathologies) and severely disabled.