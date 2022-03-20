Green pass, masks and dad: the new faq of the Government but from April everything changes

The Government updates the Faq relating to the management of coronavirus, the green pass and the use of masks pending that, from 1 April (with the decline of the state of emergency in Italy), the meshes will further expand, gradually leaving behind all the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Are the workers of the facilities for which access is required from users the reinforced green pass subject to the same obligation?

Employees are required only the “basic” green pass and not the reinforced one, which is instead mandatory only for workers over fifty.

FromApril 1st the obligation of super green pass in the workplace for the over 50 ends (the suspension of those who do not have it will no longer take place, but the fine remains): those who have exceeded this age threshold in the workplace should be only the basic pass required.

What checks must be carried out on customers by the owners of commercial businesses and the managers of services and offices that meet the essential and primary needs of the person?

The owners of food and beverage retail outlets verify that customers without a basic green pass do not consume food and beverages on site and do not have to carry out further checks; the managers of the services and offices, on the other hand, check, even on a sample basis, the possession of the basic green pass for those who access their services or offices for health, safety and justice needs other than those provided for in the Prime Ministerial Decree of 24 January 2022.

From 1 April it will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Even in open-air restaurants, no certificates will be exhibited anymore. Only for foreign tourists the obligation to have a reinforced pass in restaurants will fall early – already from this date.

From 1 Mayon the other hand, the obligation of the green pass ends almost everywhere. Until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The reinforced one will remain in force until April 30 for indoor catering (for foreign tourists it falls as early as April 1), wellness centers, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also from May 1st, the obligation to wear masks in all indoor places, even at school.

Does the five-day close contact quarantine at school also apply to those who have an ongoing ten-day quarantine period?

Yes. The five-day quarantine period also applies to individuals who have already been subjected to this measure without it having yet ceased or who have been in quarantine for at least five days. It remains understood, in any case, that the termination of the measure is conditional on the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test performed at the end of said period.

From 1 April stop at the contact quarantine (the obligation of isolation remains only for the infected) and therefore at school the Dad would remain only for those who have contracted the infection. In all schools (including nursery schools and infancy) even with at least four cases of positivity among the pupils of a class, the teaching activity continues for all in presence with the use of masks (only the teachers at the nursery schools). The possibility of carrying out trips and sporting events starts again.

From 15 June all vaccination obligations such as for school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, prison administration employees and workers in prisons for adults and minors in general, staff of the Cybersecurity Agency expire national. After this date, only the obligation of the vaccine for healthcare personnel and RSA will remain in force.

