Green pass, masks and pads. End of the covid emergency: here’s what changes

Covid emergencytowards the farewell to the restrictions that have marked the fight against the virus. Thursday 31 Marchindeed, the state of emergency proclaimed by Giuseppe Conte in January 2020 will expire. And from the following day, from Friday 1 April, all the anti-contagion measures still in force will gradually begin to disappear.

In the meantime, from today the first news: in fact the whole country will be in the white zone, with the passage of Sardinia, the last region to be still in the yellow zone.

Stop the system of color regions

This is the last color change expected because with the expiry of the state of emergency, from 31 March, the color Regions system. Therefore, on Friday 1 April, there will be no order by Minister Speranza on color changes. Furthermore, the technical-scientific committee and the commissioner structure led by General Figliuolo will also immediately disappear.

From May 1st

From May 1st stop the mask even in closed places, and the Green Pass will be eliminated practically everywhere. Finally, from 15 June, the vaccination obligation in the categories for which it was introduced will cease, with the exception of health professionals, who will have to continue to be compulsorily vaccinated against Covid until the end of 2022.

The normal green pass

THEl “normal” Green Pass, what is obtained with a negative antigenic or molecular pad or after healing, outdoors from 1 April will no longer be needed. No control in the dehors of bars and restaurants. The certificate will still be used on airplanes, long-distance trains, ships and buses moving from one region to another. Free access in local public transport on trams, buses and metro. From May 1st, the Green Pass will no longer be needed to eat in the canteens, for public competitions, for training courses, for interviews with inmates and for stadiums (which will finally return to full capacity from next weekend) or for all other outdoor sporting events.

THEl Super Green Pass

The Super Green Pass, the reinforced certificate in hand, today as today, to those who have been healed for no more than six months and to those who are up to date with vaccinations, until May 1 will still need something. In fact, it is used to consume at the bar sitting indoors or at the restaurant indoors, but not those inside hotels, where you stay without any pass. The Super Green Pass from 1 to 30 April is necessary throughout Italy to go to the gym, swimming pool, wellness centers, to carry out indoor sports activities, to participate in conferences and congresses, to attend leisure centers, for evenings at the disco. It will be required until the end of 2022 to enter hospitals and RSA.

The mask

Indoors, yes, until April 30th. It is possible, but not insured, that from May 1st they will no longer be compulsory indoors. It will be seen in the second half of April. Meanwhile, until the weekend of May 1st, the Ffp2 in the places most at risk: they must be worn on the plane, ship, train (not in the regional ones, where surgical or other ones are enough), buses, metro, coaches, cable cars, gondola lifts and covered chairlifts. At school, in bars and restaurants, the surgical mask is enough. In the workplace you need a mask only if you cannot respect the distance meter from colleagues. No masks for children up to six years, the frail, the carers of the disabled. No mask when dancing in the disco or when doing sports.

Vaccination obligation and school: new for April 2022

Vaccination obligation chapter: for all health care workers, including those of the RSA, the vaccination obligation is extended until December 31st. Recovery from now on will count as vaccination, as expected for the rest of the population. Without the vaccine, you stay at home with a suspended salary. For school staff, military and law enforcement, the obligation will instead last until June 15, but in the meantime they will be able to work with the simple Green Pass, that is, by taking a quick swab every two days, risking only a fine of 100 EUR. The same goes for the over 50s, who from 15 June will be able to return to work with the basic Green Pass.

News also for the school: for the two and a half months until the end of the school year, from 1 April, Dad goes to the attic. It no longer clicks for schools of all levels, because only those who are positive for Covid and those with respiratory symptoms or a temperature above 37.5 ° will remain at home. Positive and symptomatic, however, will be able to follow the lessons remotely if a medical certificate certifies that they are in a position to do so. All close contacts of a positive, even if not vaccinated, will continue in the presence, but if there are 4 or more infections in the class, the surgical masks will have to be passed to Ffp2. Off to school trips.

The professors without vaccines go back to school but in fact they cannot teach. A sort of paid vacation: in fact, they cannot be sent by the school managers to work in the secretariat because it would be a demotion, and not even in the library, since the kids go there too. Clarifications from the ministry could arrive shortly on this specific point.

Positives in quarantine

No discount on the Covid positive quarantine, even with the end of the state of emergency on March 31. This was specified by the Ministry of Health after a passage of the decree approved by the government last week and just entered into force left some doubts open. The provision (article 4 paragraph 1) states that “starting from 1 April 2022 it is forbidden to move from their home to persons subjected to the measure of isolation by a provision of the health authority, as they are positive for SARS-CoV-2 , until the ascertainment of recovery “. A time limit is not specified and many had interpreted it as a loosening of the measure: as soon as the tampon is negative you are free, even after 4 or 5 days. But no.

From the offices of Minister Roberto Speranza they underline that in paragraph 3 of the same article reference is made to the “circular of the Ministry of Health defining the implementation procedures of paragraphs 1 and 2”. This is the circular signed by the director general of Prevention Gianni Rezza on 4 February, in which it is specified that “for the unvaccinated or vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days the isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “. On the other hand” for those vaccinated with the third booster dose or who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days and for those recovered for less than 120 days l ‘isolation lasts 7 days “, always with negative buffer at the end. Nothing changes.

Close contacts covid

From Friday, the only novelty concerns the so-called close positive contacts at Covid, which will no longer have to be quarantined: without making distinctions between those who have made one, two, three or no doses, the decree provides that for everyone only the self-monitoring. C.he consists in wearing the Ffp2 mask indoors for 10 days and also outdoors in case of crowds. At the first appearance of the symptoms, however, it is necessary to swab and repeat it after 5 days if you are still symptomatic. Much is left to the responsibility of individual citizens.