Green pass, masks and quarantines: what changes from 1 April. The latest news

Rome 30 April 2022 – After two years of restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, the reopening towards a normal life. In fact, on Thursday 31 March the state of emergency will expire and the restrictions will begin to relax. But from 1 April it will not be ‘all free’, it will begin a gradual path, a must also given the recent increase in cases. The most awaited, the stop at the green pass, will arrive for many structures, where it will no longer be mandatory to have it to access it. THE workplaces they will again be open to all without the green certificate (in addition, the document will no longer be mandatory from May 1st). Doors open also to over 50, for which, however, it remains the vaccination obligation until December 31st. There mask instead it will remain on the face indoors until April 30, with the mandatory FFP2 for schools, sports halls, cinemas, theaters, means of transport and cable cars (at 100% capacity from April 1). Via the coloring of the regionsbut the monitoring will remain, and the guidelines will change as well quarantines and isolation: at home only those who have contracted the virus, while those who have had close contact will have to follow a self-surveillance regime.

Here’s what changes from April 1st

FFP2 masks are mandatory until April 30 to access means of transport (airplanes, trains, buses, taxis, cable cars), to attend shows that take place indoors or outdoors, and in theaters, cinemas, or clubs in entertainment and concerts. FFP “is also required for sporting events. In the workplace, even for domestic workers, from April 1st it will be enough to wear surgical masks. In general, therefore, indoor masks remain mandatory, except in private homes.

At school, the management of positivity cases provides for preschools that up to 4 cases of positivity among pupils, the activities will continue in the presence, with FFP2 masks mandatory for teachers, educators and children over the age of six, from wear for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. In the event of symptoms appearing on the fifth day of contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. The negative result of the test can be certified with self-certification. Isolation: pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the education and vocational training system, who have remained at home because they are positive, will be able to follow the didactic activity in dad, but must present a specific medical certificate attesting to their health conditions. Readmission to class is permitted after a rapid or molecular antigen test has been performed with a negative result.

They expire from 1 April basic and reinforced green pass for access to the following places:

hotels and accommodation facilities (now reinforced green pass);

outdoor restaurants (now reinforced green pass);

museums, exhibitions and other places of culture (now reinforced green pass);

commercial businesses (today the basic green pass);

public offices (today basic green pass);

postal and banking services (today basic green pass);

personal services (today the basic green pass);

outdoor sports activity (now reinforced green pass);

festivals and fairs (now reinforced green pass);

spas, theme and amusement parks (now reinforced green pass);

outdoor cultural, social and recreational centers (today a reinforced green pass);

outdoor shows and stadiums, outdoor parties (now a reinforced green pass);

ski lifts (today reinforced green pass);

participation, in the public, in public ceremonies (today a reinforced green pass);

local public transport (now a reinforced green pass) and other means of transport that can be used with the enhanced green pass pass to the basic green pass until 30 April.

The compulsory green pass to access workplaces expires from May 1st, instead from April 1st everyone will be able to go to the office with only the basic green certificate, even those over 50 obliged to take the vaccine, therefore also the suspension from work falls (Except for those who also refuses to swab). The stop at work for those who have not been vaccinated remains for the health professions, in hospitals and in the RSA, until 31 December.

Relaxation of restrictions also for Covid positives and quarantines: from 1 April only those with Coronavirus remain isolated at home. While those who have been in close contact with an infected person will have to enter self-surveillance, so they will have to wear the FFP2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, will have to carry out a test at the first appearance of symptoms and if on the fifth day of contact it is still asymptomatic.