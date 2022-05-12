Green pass, masks and vaccine: the news from May 1st. Check out the new rules.

From May 1st the rules on g changereen pass, masks and vaccine. Green certification will not be needed in all indoor locations where it was required up to now.

The green pass must no longer be shown in bars, restaurants, parties, receptions, discos, local public transport, long-distance transport, gyms, stadiums, public competitions, game rooms, wellness centers, university centers, canteens, sports halls and in all public and private workplaces.

The “reinforced” green pass which is achieved only with vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus will still have to be exhibited only in hospitals and RSA until the next December 31st.

From 1 May it also comes abolished L’mask obligation indoors in shops, workplaces, gyms and nightclubs.

When and where should the mask be worn? Is it mandatory to use a specific type of mask?

From 1 May to 15 June 2022, theobligation to use the ffp2 masks is in effect for:

– aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

– ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

– trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

– buses and coaches for transport services between more than two regions;

– buses and coaches used for rental services with driver;

– vehicles used in local or regional public transport services;

– school means of transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

– shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues;

– indoor sporting events and competitions.

L’obligation to wear respiratory protection devices is in force, until June 15, also for users, visitors and workers of health, social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted healthcare residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient people .

It is also recommended to wear respiratory protective equipment in all public indoor places or places open to the public.

However, the obligation to wear masks is not foreseen for:

1. children under 6 years of age; 2. people who, due to their disability or pathology, cannot wear the mask; 3. operators or people who, to assist a person with disabilities, cannot in turn wear the mask (for example: who has to speak in the LIS with a deaf person).

Furthermore, it is not mandatory to wear a mask:

– while doing sports;

– while eating or drinking, in the places and times in which it is allowed;

– while dancing in discos, dance halls and similar places;

– when, due to the characteristics of the places or the factual circumstances, isolation from non-cohabiting people is continuously guaranteed.

But the Ministry of Health recommends evaluating its use especially when there is a risk of gatherings.

The mask at school

The mask requirement will continue to apply at school until the end of the school year and also during the eighth grade and high school exams.

The vaccination obligation

The vaccination obligation remains until June 15 for all over 50 years, under penalty of a 100 euro fine. Workers belonging to the police, army, school and university staff must also be vaccinated. For health professionals or for those who work in hospitals, the obligation will remain until next December 31st.

