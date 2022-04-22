Green pass, masks and vaccine: the rules from May 1st to the end of the year. What changes

Milan, 21 April 2022 – The state of emergency caused by the pandemic ended on 31 March, from first of May are loosened even more rules for the management of the Coronavirus, with the current provisions that essentially see almost all the obligations regarding the Green pass and masks. The Covid decree of 24 March, in fact, keeps in force only until 30 April the obligation of the basic Green pass, reinforced and for the protection of indoor airways and on public transport. The trend of the epidemic – yesterday nearly 100 thousand infections in Italy – has however rekindled the debate on the advisability of imposing the use of the mask in closed places even after the end of the month. It is therefore expected a decision of the Ministry of Health, which will most likely arrive next week. Let’s see what they predict the rules already in force.

GOODBYE TO THE GREEN PASS – From May 1st, farewell to the Green pass. In ten days, the green certificate will not cease to exist, but will no longer be required. From 1 May, therefore, the Green Certification will no longer be used to attend indoor gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and game rooms, go to the cinema and theater. But also in indoor bars and restaurants, hotels, exhibitions and fairs. There is no obligation for face-to-face university courses and competitions. After local transport, free access also on long-distance planes, ships, trains and buses. The pass will no longer be required even in the workplace, public or private.

GREEN PASS MANDATORY – From 1 May it will remain the obligation to have a reinforced green pass (what is obtained with vaccination or as a result of contagion) for the world of health work (doctors, nurses, health personnel) and also for that of Rsa. The same goes for visitors. There will be no obligation (as it is not currently foreseen) for inpatients and for those who go to health facilities for health reasons.

The obligation to vaccinate will remain in effect until June 15th for teachers and school staff, law enforcement and in general all citizens give 50 years and up. For these categories, the possibility of returning to work with the basic Green pass (a swab is enough) has been provided for from 25 March, the obligation of which ends in any case on 30 April. The vaccine will continue to be mandatory until to December 31st only for the doctors, health personnel and RSAs. Always until the end of the year, the visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass.

April 30th expires the obligation of the mask closed, but an official decision has not yet been made. There are two hypotheses: extend use of the device for a month or pass from obligation to simple recommendation. The government is expected to decide in the coming days. “We evaluate day by day, week by week – said the Minister of HealthRoberto Speranza – and many of these assessments still need to be measured, for example the one on indoor masks which at this moment are mandatory and in my opinion are and remain a very very important garrison“According to the Undersecretary of Health Andrew Costa, “there are conditions to proceed with removing the masks indoors “as a mandatory measure.” The decree – said Costa – as it is written and as we are converting it to the House effectively removes the obligation of indoor masks for everyone. These days, before the deadline of April 30, it is a question of making some reflections and evaluating whether to keep them in some places indoors, such as public transport, where certainly there can be a concentration of people and where perhaps it may be prudent to keep them “. Gimbe Foundation, President Nino Cartabellotta speaks of a “rash decision”. However, some exceptions emerge: the Ffp2 it should indeed remain mandatory for all transport both local, such as buses and metro, and long-distance such as trains and ferries. Instead, it will be taken off in restaurants, bars, museums and other indoor places, although the recommendation to wear it in case of gatherings will remain. To the Work the obligation of a surgical mask could remain until June, while the front of the school where the pressure to remove it grows.

Until the June 30th, in the private sector, the use of the simplified communication procedure is possible agile work, that is, without the individual agreement between employer and employee. The measures regarding the health surveillance of workers most exposed to the risk of contagion were also extended until 30 June.or molecular.