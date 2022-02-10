Green pass obligation: in the shops the control is up to the merchants

by EVA MONTI

Reticence and confusion. Both are understandable among the owners of public establishments and shopkeepers who have recently had a new task relating to the rules aimed at protecting the health of people in relation to the Covid 19 pandemic. After (or simultaneously, if you prefer), at the vaccination obligation for over 50s, which affects the entire population, there is a new point concerning fixed trade and traders.

A further crackdown to push people to vaccinate by putting access bans to public places if you do not have a Green pass. From Tuesday 1 February 2022 the Green pass is mandatory to enter the shops. Or rather in some of them, because the purchase guarantee is reserved in any case for those shops that sell basic necessities.

In general, basic green certification, obtained with a rapid or molecular swab, will be sufficient to access commercial establishments. But the owners are not obliged to check. To clarify this is a Faq, that is the answer to the Frequently Asked questions, the most frequently asked questions to the Government.

The one concerning the topic we are dealing with was published on the government website, where it is stated that “random” checks on who has already entered are sufficient. The obligation is for customers, but to ensure that it is applied in practice, the owners or shop assistants are given the task of checking. And this makes some of them feel subject to a further obligation, transforming them into controllers, complete with a sheriff’s license. In reality this is not the case for everyone because, as already mentioned, there are types that must not be subject to this norm.

Where the basic green pass is needed

It is necessary to present your QR code (obtainable via vaccine, swab or certificate of recovery) to enter the main offices and businesses (including post offices, banks, public offices, tobacconists, bookstores, etc.). However, the owners or managers of the establishments are not obliged to verify possession of the green pass, but can carry out random checks. An expansion of the base that has created not a few controversies because at the start of the first lockdown the tobacconists were considered essential and therefore outside the circle of obligations, but assimilated to food and pharmacies.

“In reality, I have always tried to comply with rules that safeguarded both us and our customers – says Marco Lattarulo of the tobacconist’s shop located under the arcades of Piazza della Repubblica, in Cascine Vica – we have always worn the Ffp2 masks, asked that the customers also have the mask and that they show the green pass. And they have always been collaborative “. Of the same opinion, his brother Andrea Lattarulo adds “I have never had any problems in this regard, it seems to us the minimum to guarantee their health and us”. A custom now assimilated also in other shops.

Free access for essential goods

Free access remains allowed, among others, in food shops (including supermarkets), in those for the sale of food for pets, in petrol stations, in shops selling sanitary items, in pharmacies, parapharmacies and optics. Nothing is also due for street traders in open-air markets or in open-air newsstands. Those indoors, on the other hand, must comply with the norm.

Medical and dental offices are out of the way, as well as barracks and police stations for those who have to file complaints or are called as defendants in the courthouse. As you can see, the fragmentation is considerable and not all customers are clear about which ones are free access and which ones with green pass.

Merchants, not “controllers”

However, it is different for the merchants themselves who are required to know whether or not they are included in the type whose customers are required to have the green pass for access. It is the type of product, therefore, that acts as a watershed for the obligation of the green pass. To customers it seems a necessary measure, to traders much less: some have said they are against becoming “controllers” even affixing signs of “welcome to all” without distinction of possession of the green pass or not. Among these is Maria Chiara Tavella who in her shop in “Vialescarpe” in via Piol writes it clearly, specifying that asking the customer for the green pass would be a violation of privacy and a reason for discrimination between large and small merchants.

“I speak in my personal name – specifies – I believe that forcing us to ask for the Green pass when it is not provided for shopping centers is absolutely discriminatory against retail trade, in favor of large-scale distribution and the giants of online commerce “. He regrets that the law forces only a few to act as sheriffs. “As usual, in spite of ourselves, we are forced to carry out random checks in compliance with yet another confused Dpcm”. And he adds a bitter consideration that this too contributes to exacerbating the market crisis. “It will certainly not be for this reason alone, that the shops are empty and the streets are deserted – comments – because certainly increases in energy and primary goods, money spent in tampons, etc. also contribute, but it is certainly another blow to small shops “. And he concludes «We are in a de facto lockdown, and without refreshments. The economy of the whole country is ruining “.

Useful rules for public health

Other merchants in Via Piol are more willing to follow the rules. Among these Roberto Cerrina of the Borgis clothing store who says he is convinced of the validity of the rules to guarantee public health. “I have been putting Ffp2 long before it was mandatory in place of the” surgical “one (less effective indoors, ed) in order not to catch or transmit any infections – explains – As for asking for the green pass, I have no problems even though I think it would have been better to introduce the vaccination obligation as for other diseases. In this way there would have been no difference and everyone would have taken precautions “. Also optimistic and not at all worried are the two orders from Original Marines, children’s clothing, which have a clientele of families: parents, grandparents and aunts, friends and companions.

A target that is sensitive to the issue of health, given that getting sick not only means life risk in serious cases, but also a return to dad, distance learning, for those who take Covid in a mild form. Michela Bonandini and Arianna De Iacovo have no reservations because the customers themselves propose to show the green pass, usually proven by the QR code on the mobile phone. “Already become a consolidated practice”, they admit almost in unison. Same attitude for Sabrina Pucci of the “Viaggi e moda” shop in Piazza della Repubblica, which ties together clothes, accessories and a travel agency. “We don’t ask it every time, but they themselves are ready to show it”. Enza Chinelli from the electrical appliance store in Via Camandona, on the other hand, is obligatory in asking for it, in front of which a long queue of customers is parked. You enter two at a time and the first question is “Can I see the QR code?”.

on New Moon on Tuesday, February 8, 2022