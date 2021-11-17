GREEN PASS OBLIGATION, “SERIOUS VIOLATION OF RIGHTS”: UCDL COMPLAINT TO 9 INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS | Latest news from Abruzzo

ROME – “Serious violations are occurring in Italy, following the introduction of the obligation of the Green Pass in all social and work activities, and the consequent risks for democracy deriving from the persistence of the state of emergency and the lack of pluralism and opposition within democratic institutions and the media ”.

This is the denunciation of the Union for Cures, Rights and Freedoms, signed by the president Erich Grimaldi and by over sixty lawyers of the association, and sent to: Council of Europe, Unric, President of the European Parliament, President of the European Commission, Once, Unhrc, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, Human Right Foundation, EuromedRights, International Federation for Human Rights.

“The Italian Government – reads the letter – with an illegitimate and continuous recourse to urgent regulation, has introduced a series of measures that on the one hand violate the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Italian Constitution and the inviolable rights affirmed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and on the other, do not fully guarantee the protection of the right to health and the current control of the infection, given that green certification, as conceived, is not a health measure but only a political one “.

According to Grimaldi “the introduction of the Green Pass, as a prerequisite for the enjoyment of inviolable rights and as a requirement for access to certain essential services, determines discrimination and social exclusion and instigates social hatred in the population”. And although the current legislation provides for the possibility of not getting vaccinated, “there is a discriminatory and persecutory media campaign against unvaccinated subjects, seen as infectors, even when they have been unable to vaccinate for serious health reasons”.

According to the legal staff of UCDL, news organizations and mass media spread “alarmist news, rejecting confrontation and constructive criticism, arguing, against all scientific evidence also attested by major national and international accredited study institutes, that vaccinated people are less contagious of the unvaccinated, fueling fears and discrimination “.

Finally, “citizens who, in compliance with the law, have not vaccinated themselves for various reasons and perform swabs at their expense, are addressed as irresponsible, equated with tax evaders, or worse terrorists”.

Meanwhile, there are those who do not want to perform the third dose. The complaint aims to recall what the fundamental rights of our country are, namely respect for the dignity of the human person, moral and legal equality, freedom of opinion, press, assembly, association, the right to participate in the choices that they affect each and every one, the right to education, health, justice, the recognition of the value of every job and the protection of all workers, as well as the right to freely demonstrate.

