Green Pass reduced to six months, Ffp2 at the stadium …

UPDATE AT 18.20. It consists of 10 articles the draft of the new decree law on anti Covid measures being examined by the Council of Ministers.

The first article sets out theshortening of the green pass from nine to six months, the second introduces “until January 31, 2022, the obligation to use respiratory protection devices, even in outdoor areas”. The decree also contains provisions “on the consumption of food and drinks”, “of mass events or outdoor parties”, “of ballrooms, discos and similar places”, “controls for entrances on the national territory” , “Extension of the provisions on the administration of vaccines in pharmacies”, “urgent provisions to prevent infection from SARS-CoV-2 in schools”.

Also to attend a football match or a basketball or volleyball match it will be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask. Until the end of the state of emergency, the text reads, for “sporting events and competitions that take place indoors and outdoors, it is compulsory to wear respiratory protection devices of type Ffp2”. In stadiums and arenas, as well as in cinemas and theaters, concert halls, venues with live music outdoors and indoors, the consumption of food and drinks is prohibited.

In order to contain the spread of Covid, “the Offices of Maritime, Air and Border Health and Health Assistance to Seafarers (USMAF-SASN) of the Ministry of Health, carry out, using the resources available under current legislation, even on a sample basis, at airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers entering the national territory “.

For “ensure the identification and tracing of positive cases in schools», The Ministry of Defense« ensures support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out test administration activities »for the research of Covid and in« analysis and reporting operations through military laboratories »present in the area. The draft of the decree under discussion in the Council of Ministers also provides for an expenditure of 9 million “per increase the diagnostic capabilities of military laboratories and ensure the correct execution of activities “for 2022.

For visitor access to residential and social welfare structures, health care and hospice, it will be necessary to have the third dose of vaccine done or two doses of vaccine and a rapid or molecular antigenic swab.

Possible new squeeze for the next few weeks, following the increase in coronavirus cases in Italy (today 44,595). Yesterday at a press conference, Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaked several hypotheses, including the obligation to vaccinate.

Among the interventions under study are:

duration of the green pass reduced to 6 months

booster four months after the second dose

even vaccinated swabs with only two doses for big events, starting with New Year’s parties

return to smart working

compulsory vaccination for other categories of workers up to the possibility of extending the super green pass in all workplaces

obligation to wear a mask outdoors even in the white area. We are thinking of imposing the use of Ffp2 for all closed places, therefore in workplaces, on public transport but also in cinemas, theaters and restaurants

extension of the third dose also to 12-18 year olds

There was also talk of extending the duration of the Christmas holidays for the school, but in the government itself it is a hypothesis that sees many voices against it, prime minister in the lead. Draghi had pointed out that every decision will be “guided by data and only by data, not by politics as they say around the world.”