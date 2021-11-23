Green pass, Regions fear a “light” Covid decree to keep the majority in balance. And the governors of the North are trembling for skiing

The scent is that of a decree which eventually will be watered down, a move halfway through waiting to understand if the growth of the contagion is structural or not: yes tothird dose obligation for the sanitary, green certificate reduced to nine months, in addition to the green light for the advance of the booster to 5 months as already announced by the minister Roberto Speranza, but be careful about introducing the Super Green pass, at least in the white area. A decision born of the need to keep together the pieces of the majority, which on the “reward” to vaccinated they have different positions and ideas. It emerged, in a clear minority, also within the Conference of the Regions, where – learns Ilfattoquotidiano.it – the most reluctant would be the president of the Marche Francesco Acquaroli, exponent of Brothers of Italy and, data in hand, among those who risk finding themselves with values ​​from yellow zone (already has more than 10% of ICU jobs filled) which would lead to a squeeze for i not vaccinated.

While the front of the Northern governors, Northern League in the head, pushes because he has an urgency: to save the winter season and keep the ski lifts, forced to close early in 2020 and never reopened in 2021. A magmatic situation that reigns on the eve of cabinet destined to enact the new rules to contain the restart of the infection. Within the forces that sustain the Draghi government, the Pd And Come on Italy they are those most willing to tighten to limit the sociability of the unvaccinated, supported by the Minister of Health. For this reason the control room will meet tomorrow morning and after a new passage with the Regions, we will go to the CDM. The more prudent front would like to initiate restrictions beyond the risk zone, therefore also in the white zone. But eventually they might snap in yellow, if not in some cases even in Orange.

That of restrictions immediately and beyond the color is an idea that clashes with that of League, whose leader Matteo Salvini has always been on less extremist positions towards those who have not joined the vaccination campaign. And in recent months it has already had to digest the measures desired on some occasions, primarily by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, starting with the Green Pass in the workplace. “Avoid further closures And fears, working on common sense solutions ”, explained League sources on Monday. Concept repeated after Tuesday morning’s meeting with the governors, with the addition of avoiding too “Complications for Italians” And “Alarmist messages”, as well as a “firm no” to the Green pass for under 12. Not surprisingly, the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti he answered “I do not know this” to those who asked him about a possible squeeze for the unvaccinated. But the Northern League presidents – Fontana, Zaia, Fedriga – also explained and obtained that the “safeguarding of the winter tourist season” must be among the main objectives.

This is the great issue at stake in the coming weeks, given what the president of the Province of Bolzano also explained Arno Kompatscher Monday evening after signing the restraining order which reintroduced the curfew in 20 municipalities in South Tyrol and the obligation to outdoor mask: “For the winter season we have received many more reservations than usual, especially from German tourists And Austrians who want to avoid restrictions in their territories, ”a La7. Being able to get to the Christmas under control and managing infections in the first quarter of 2022 could turn into a economic flywheel given the difficult situation of Austria forced into lockdown and of a Germany struggling with a serious health situation, destined to last for months. Acting incisively now – is the reasoning that the Regions – would mean avoiding the arrival of the Christmas holidays with 20-30 thousand cases per day, in a period in which a physiological increase in health will cross sociability indoors and the vaccination protection of a large part of the population, almost six months have passed since the boom period in the countryside.