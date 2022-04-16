green pass, restaurants and bars, things to know – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Easter 2022, which rules are still in force? Where is the green pass needed? From hotels to clubs to cinemas, things to know to celebrate safely

Lunches, masses, trips and hotel stays: tomorrow we celebrate the third Easter in the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza recommends “caution because the virus is still circulating”, but the epidemiological curve continues to descend and so you will be able to enjoy more freedom. Here are the rules to follow for Italians and foreigners who will remain, in force until 30 April.

Outdoors To celebrate in outdoor bars and restaurantsand in all other outdoor spaces you will no longer have to show the green pass or wear a mask. Free admission also to enter churches and other places of worship.

The green pass To have the green pass strengthened you must be vaccinated with three dosesor with two doses of less than 120 days, or have the certificate of healing. To get the basic green pass, an antigenic (valid for 48 hours) or molecular swab (valid for 72 hours) must be carried out.

The “strengthened” For the indoor partiesincluding i banquets after the ceremonies, the green pass must be strengthened. The same rule applies to enter cinemas and theaters, to go to the disco and in dance hallsin cultural and recreational centers, but also to play sports indoors in gyms or swimming pools, enter changing rooms, take a shower and attend sporting events in sports halls. Obligation also in health facilities.

The “basic” certificate You will only have to have the base to celebrate in indoor bars and restaurants and attend outdoor shows, including matches in stadiums. The swab is also enough for planes, trains, ships and ferries (excluding connections in the Strait of Messina and with the Tremiti Islands), tourist buses or buses that make connections between regions.

Free admission No green pass to stay in hotels and other structures. Customers have free access to bars and restaurants, gyms and swimming pools, wellness centers. Those who do not stay must instead show the basic green pass for all the services that are inside. Free admission also for shops, public offices, post offices, banks.

The masks In all closed places you have to wear the mask: in the disco could be removed at the time of the dancein bars and restaurants when you are not at the table.

In these places, however, the Ffp2 is mandatory: planes, ships and ferries, trainstourist buses, buses, subways, trams, school buses, cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts with wind shields, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, sports competitions inside sports halls.

The positives For those who are positive for Covid-19, isolation remains mandatory. You can’t go out before 7 days if you are vaccinated with three doses and for 10 days for the unvaccinated or for those who do not have the third dose or have had the second dose for more than 120 days. The provision specifies that following the negative swab result, “the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative result, determines the termination of the isolation regime”. If you are symptomatic “the final test should be performed three days after the symptoms have disappeared. In case of positive outcome of the first healing tampon, an additional tampon can be booked after 7 days ».

The “close contacts” For “close contacts”even cohabiting «one stays in self-monitoringwith the obligation to wear the devices FFP2, indoors until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact ». You must «make a rapid or molecular antigen test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “.