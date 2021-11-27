Green Pass scammers on Telegram, criminal organization unmasked and money seized in Bitcoin and Ethereum

As part of a complex and innovative investigation by the IV Department (Fraud and Consumer Protection – Cybercrime) of the Milan Public Prosecutor, coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor Eugenio Fusco and directed by Deputy Prosecutors Bianca Maria Baj Macario and Maura Ripamonti, the financiers of the Special Unit for the Protection of Privacy and Technological Frauds concluded an important operation to combat the phenomenon of “green pass” scams, identifying the creators and executors of the illegal activity.

The latest generation Bot and Avatar investigation tools, implemented also thanks to the help provided by the IT investigation team of Group-IB, technological partner of Interpol and Europol, combined with an innovative and dynamic “real time” monitoring of network and the application of cutting-edge investigation techniques by the military of the Guardia di Finanza, made it possible to identify and search several Italian citizens in Veneto, Liguria, Puglia and Sicily, administrators of Telegram accounts, who promised to many “customers” to provide authentic green passes, equipped with QR codes perfectly suited to pass the controls imposed by current regulations.

The scammers, who ensured the authenticity of the green pass thanks to an alleged complicity of health personnel and who guaranteed users the “satisfied or reimbursed” formula, required payment of the title strictly in cryptocurrencies.



The investigations made it possible to unmask the members of the criminal organization – who immediately admitted their responsibilities – completely rebuild their customer network and seize the illicit profits in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and Ethereum were the favorites.

In fact, the discovery on the numerous devices of the suspects – seized first and then analyzed – of photographs of identity documents and health cards of numerous subjects, reports certifying the negativity of nasopharyngeal swabs, false certificates of satisfaction of customers for the counterfeit green passes and, above all, chats from which the devious modus operandi adopted by the criminal organization emerges in an eloquent way.

Numerous users of the network who – in order to circumvent the regulations for the protection of the community issued by the legislator to counter the evolution of the pandemic in progress – attracted by the idea of ​​being able to purchase a green pass without qualification for a cost of 100 euros, in addition to having lost the agreed sum, they also superficially shared their identity documents, exposing themselves to high risks regarding their illicit use.

The operation demonstrates how the monitoring, constantly implemented by the Guardia di Finanza, of the economic sectors made more attractive by the health emergency and of those most vulnerable due to the current recession, is essential to stem the expansionist aims of organized crime.