Green Pass: there is division within the Church

The positions of the episcopates with respect to the management of the pandemic are different. But diversity must not be frightening, while it is only one thing that the Christian must fear.

We often expect the Church to behave like what it is not: a party, an army, a nation. This is how, Don Primo Mazzolari teaches, that sometimes “the Church is mistaken for a staff that arranges the plans down to the last detail, so that not even a platoon can move unless the written order of movement arrives first”.

But the Christian does not move on command because, Mazzolari always points out, “he is not the pawn on a chessboard that is maneuvered in this way. He received from the Church a teaching which largely constitutes the patrimony of his conscience and according to which, in communion with the Church, he must act ”.

Unity in necessary things, freedom in dubious ones. And above all charity

If the Church is neither an army nor a supreme soviet, it should come as no surprise that there is a certain plurality of views on pandemic management and government measures that include a myriad of contingent factors and situations. Not to mention the delicacy of the vaccination key, an “intervention that involves the integrity of the human body”, as Cardinal Willem Eijk said.

After all, the Church has always made that old phrase its own – taken up by John XXIII in his first encyclical, Ad Petri Cathedram – according to which “In necessary things unity is needed, in doubtful things freedom, in all charity”.

No wonder then the different positions taken by the various national episcopates on the measures arranged by governments to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is a bishop in Berlin… but also in Croatia

It is news these days, for example, that the Archdiocese of Berlin has decided – autonomously, without any government input – to adopt the 2G rule (geimpft, genesen: vaccinated or cured) in the Advent season. This means that from 28 November only the vaccinated or those recovered from the infection will be able to attend masses. The 3G rule (which also includes a buffer) will remain valid in parishes for a single Sunday mass. It goes without saying that the decision – which in any case, whether 2G or 3G, binds participation to the possession of a pass – is already causing discussion.

In Croatia, on the other hand, the bishops intervened harshly against the Covid Certificate (the equivalent of the Green Pass) and in a statement they stated that “all measures and decisions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus infection must be free of coercion and conditioning, as underlined by the Congregation [per la Dottrina delle Fede], in particular as regards the right to work, services and participation in social life “.

The Bishops of Togo: no to the pass to go to church

A similar line was adopted by the bishops of Togo, the African country where the government wants to impose the health pass to enter the church.

The pass here will be required starting December 3rd. This was announced by the Minister of Territorial Administration in a statement dated 15 November. “The government – reads the government statement – specifies that access to places of worship is now subject to the presentation of a vaccination pass or a negative PCR test dating back no less than three days. This provision, which will come into force from 3 December 2021, is essential to continue the fight against Covid-19, especially during this holiday period “.

The reaction of the Togolese bishops was quick and expressed their opposition to the measure by announcing their intention to write to the minister to ask him to reconsider his decision: “The coercive measures of the authorities – wrote the bishops – such as the prohibition of access to public and administrative buildings without a vaccination card, the obligation to present proof of vaccination for the presentation of the practices for the issuance of the identity card and for the legalization of documents, etc., do they not constitute serious violations of the fundamental rights of citizens? “.

Already at the end of September the episcopate had written a communiqué to protest against the generalized closure of places of worship judged to be an expression “of an exclusively biomedical approach to the pandemic that ignores its psychological, anthropological, social and spiritual reality”.

Is the vaccination obligation a coercive measure?

The bishops of the African country in some cases have advised the faithful to be vaccinated. But they strongly opposed any vaccination obligation. Also in the September communiqué they reminded the government that “the strategy to combat the health crisis must be respectful of the dignity, freedom and fundamental rights of the human person”.

For the prelates of Togo, the anti-Covid strategy should “be based essentially on awareness raising, correct information, education in compliance with preventive measures, strengthening natural collective immunity, freely chosen vaccination with full knowledge of the facts”.

Charity, for charity!

However you want to see and think of it, it must remain a fixed point: charity must reign over everything.

The great theologian Henri de Lubac said that the Catholic spirit must be “rigorous and at the same time understanding”, a spirit “more charitable than quarrelsome” that “puts above all the indissoluble bond of Catholic peace and would feel guilty if it tore, with the minimum “schism of charity” the seamless Tunic “.

It is good to repeat this to yourself, especially at times when passions risk setting the spirits on fire.