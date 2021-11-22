Green pass, third dose for traveling to the EU. 35,000 are besieging Brussels

Europe is ready to tie the validity of the Green pass for international travel to the third dose. The Commission services are in fact working, in close contact with those of the Council, to update the recommendation on freedom of movement in the EU during the pandemic adopted last year and to introduce an expiration date for the vaccination certificate: a move, which Brussels is expected to formalize at the beginning of the week, to cope with the new spikes in contagions throughout Europe and to incentivize those who already have the right to undergo booster administration.

The clashes

And there could also be news of this initiative, in addition to the tightening imposed by the government led by Alexander De Croo which banned access to bars and restaurants in No vax, behind the tough clashes yesterday in the Belgian capital. Near Palazzo Berlaymont, where the headquarters of the EU Commission is housed, about 35 thousand people were “barricaded” for what should have been a peaceful demonstration but which quickly turned into urban guerrilla warfare. To the point that in the afternoon the police armored vehicles had to intervene to break through the barricades raised and then set on fire by the demonstrators. The clashes and charges continued into the evening, tapering off only after law enforcement resorted to water cannons and tear gas in response to the throwing of objects by a group of protesters, many of whom wore hoods and displayed flags. Flemish nationalists. The toll is 3 officers and an injured protester. In addition to 40 arrests.

Regulations à la carte

Returning to EU issues, the document being approved has no binding value, but provides a uniform approach among the twenty-seven EU member states for international travel and more details on the functioning of the Covid-19 digital certificate for those traveling between EU countries. As for the rules to follow in each state for access to restaurants or places of culture, however, there is no indication from Brussels: each country will continue to do it by itself.

Faced with the introduction of restrictive measures for no-vaxes in many Member States, from Austria to Greece, the Commission wants to avoid a new run in no particular order with national regulations à la carte. Hence the attempt to coordinate a new harmonization effort at a common level. The goal, now that more and more countries are opening up to calls for the general population, is to define a univocal approach on what completing the vaccination cycle means and, therefore, to develop a common orientation on the duration of the validity of the green pass that is obtained. after the last dose.

Approved in the first months after the start of vaccination campaigns, to date the EU digital certificate does not provide for any time limit for the validity of the pass for immunized persons; if anything, the only deadline – six months – provided for in the text concerns the pass for the healed. Now, one of the proposals on the table that will have to be confirmed by the discussions between the governments and the Commission, provides for an expiration of the certificate 12 months after the last administration. Within this range, a state will in principle not be able to impose further restrictions on travelers from another country.

The review should also focus on specifying new deadlines for the validity of molecular and antigenic tests and also on loosening the link between restrictions and color maps of the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention that measures the rate incidence of infections. Rather, new measures should be linked to the individual situation of each one.

The EU sprint towards the third dose collides with low immunization levels in many Eastern countries, where the vaccination campaign is in difficulty (Bulgaria has just 24% of the population with two doses, Romania 30%): for this reason, and for fear of new protests at home, several government representatives gathered in Brussels prefer to avoid making a fuss about the update of the travel recommendation.

Who is certainly not satisfied with the new EU race for vaccine trio is the World Health Organization. Its director general Tedros Ghebreyesus last week criticized the widespread administration of boosters, while developing countries are still waiting for the first injection: “In the world there are six times more booster doses administered than first doses in the United States. low income “.